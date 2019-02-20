Don't get caught in the cold! How to stay warm during frigid weather

It's going to be cold in Newfoundland today. Dang cold.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the whole island due to "a prolonged period of very cold wind chills," which began last night and will continue into Thursday morning.

With the wind chill, it's expected to feel as cold as anywhere from –25 to –35 in most parts of the island, and Environment Canada is warning people to cover up, because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Conditions are expected to improved Thursday as temperatures rise and the winds die down.

This is what the temps are going to look like when you leave the house tomorrow morning. Add strong NWerly winds into the mix and we get wind chill values between -30 and -40. Bundle yourself and the kids up in plenty of layers when heading out the door in the morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/eFoasaWUSx">pic.twitter.com/eFoasaWUSx</a> —@a_brauweiler

Not used to the cold? Looking to keep yourself, and your home, warm when the temperature plummets? CBC N.L.'s got you covered.

Frozen pipes? Use a blow-dryer, not a blowtorch

Corner Brook deputy fire chief Craig Harnum says when pipes freeze up, people understandably want them thawed out immediately.

Frozen pipes — put down that blowtorch! Don't use anything with an open flame. Instead, use a heat gun or blow-dryer. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Our biggest fear is the way you're going to do it," he said.

"Everybody's quick shot is to go grab the blowtorch, and we're saying please don't do that, because even thought it don't catch fire at the moment, you have a possibility of leaving embers, smouldering material, which later turns into a structure fire."

Use something that doesn't have an open flame instead, like a heat gun or a blow-dryer.

Have the right outdoor gear

Michelle Wells, a safety adviser who teaches first aid to staff with telecommunications company PhoneTech, says her first thought goes to technicians who do a lot of work outdoors for long periods of time. People who need to be outside during extremely cold weather need to make sure to cover up, she said.

"The most important thing that they need is to cover up everything, every part of their body," she said. "Like their nose, their fingertips, their toes. It's very important that they're covered up."

Michelle Wells, safety advisor for PhoneTech, says people who need to be outside in Wednesday's extreme cold should dress in layers. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

And warm-up breaks are crucial, she said. With a frostbite warning in effect, it's important to get indoors briefly to thaw out rather than spending extended time outside.

Dress in layers. The more layers, the more you're able to adjust to the weather by adding or removing a layer of clothing.

Mitts are better than gloves

Mitts will keep your hands warmer than gloves will, said Wells, because gloves separate the fingers.

"When you have gloves on, your fingers get colder quicker."

Workers, trust your instincts

People who regularly work outdoors have a good sense of when it's simply too cold to be working, said Wells.

"If you feel that it's too cold to work out in this cold weather, you have the right to stop working," she said.

Give space heaters space

Keep space heaters well away from anything flammable, says Harnum. That's a rule for anything that provides heat — keep the area around things space heaters, wood stoves, etc., nice and clear. And don't push appliances past their limits.

"People are going to want to stay warm, but please do it safely. Extra blankets are probably the answer," he said.

