NDP MHA Lorraine Michael steps aside, leader Alison Coffin to run in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi

Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party leader Alison Coffin announced Thursday that she will run in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district, with NDP MHA Lorraine Michael stepping aside.

There will be no incumbent NDP MHAs in the next provincial election.

Michael told reporters it's important for the party's leader to have a seat in the House of Assembly and that the decision has nothing to do with her health. She said she is energetic and plans to campaign door-to-door with Coffin.

The announcement, branded as a joint one between Michael and Coffin, comes after St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary announced in early March that she plans on challenging for the nomination in the district.

When contacted by CBC News shortly after the announcement, O'Leary said she had no comment.

District is 'an important home of the NDP'

Michael said the "decision comes following many discussions with my party and the election planning team."

She said ultimately everyone agrees that it's important for the leader to have a seat in the House of Assembly.

Lorraine Michael says she is proud and grateful to have represented voters of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Michael said St. John's East-QuidiVidi is "an important home of the NDP."

"The party values the district and the voters in the district have, for over 30 years, showed up at the polls to show us that they value having the NDP represent them in the House of Assembly," she said.

She urged voters in the riding to vote for Coffin in the 2019 provincial election.

'I would put our leader and party first'

Earlier this month, Michael had alluded to possibly stepping aside and letting the leader run, for the good of the party.

She told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on March 4 that — as of that date — she had plans to run in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district.

"Who knows, the new leader may also be interested in seeking the nomination of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi. And of course if that were the case I would put our leader and the party first, knowing that we have to get our leader elected. I would do that. But right now I intend to run for the nomination in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi," she said at the time.

The latest development for the NDP comes on the heels of a decision by NDP leader Gerry Rogers in February, when she announced she would be stepping down and not seeing re-election.

Lorraine Michael stepping aside so NDP leader Allison Coffin can run in St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/QQdd3I3Mmw">pic.twitter.com/QQdd3I3Mmw</a> —@KatieBreenNL

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador