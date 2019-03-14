Skip to Main Content
NDP MHA Lorraine Michael steps aside, leader Alison Coffin to run in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi
New

NDP MHA Lorraine Michael steps aside, leader Alison Coffin to run in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi

Party leader Alison Coffin will run in Michael's former district, leaving no incumbent NDP MHAs in the next provincial election.

Coffin will run in district Michael has held since 2006

CBC News ·
Former NDP leader Lorraine Michael and current leader Alison Coffin at Thursday's news conference announcing Michael will step aside so Coffin can run in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party leader Alison Coffin announced Thursday that she will run in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district, with NDP MHA Lorraine Michael stepping aside.

There will be no incumbent NDP MHAs in the next provincial election.

Michael told reporters it's important for the party's leader to have a seat in the House of Assembly and that the decision has nothing to do with her health. She said she is energetic and plans to campaign door-to-door with Coffin. 

The announcement, branded as a joint one between Michael and Coffin, comes after St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary announced in early March that she plans on challenging for the nomination in the district.

When contacted by CBC News shortly after the announcement, O'Leary said she had no comment. 

District is 'an important home of the NDP'

Michael said the "decision comes following many discussions with my party and the election planning team."

She said ultimately everyone agrees that it's important for the leader to have a seat in the House of Assembly.

Lorraine Michael says she is proud and grateful to have represented voters of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Michael said St. John's East-QuidiVidi is "an important home of the NDP."

"The party values the district and the voters in the district have, for over 30 years, showed up at the polls to show us that they value having the NDP represent them in the House of Assembly," she said.

She urged voters in the riding to vote for Coffin in the 2019 provincial election.

'I would put our leader and party first'

Earlier this month, Michael had alluded to possibly stepping aside and letting the leader run, for the good of the party. 

She told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on March 4 that — as of that date — she had plans to run in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district. 

"Who knows, the new leader may also be interested in seeking the nomination of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi. And of course if that were the case I would put our leader and the party first, knowing that we have to get our leader elected. I would do that. But right now I intend to run for the nomination in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi," she said at the time. 

The latest development for the NDP comes on the heels of a decision by NDP leader Gerry Rogers in February, when she announced she would be stepping down and not seeing re-election.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Katie Breen

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us