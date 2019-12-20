No surprises in AG report on province's fiscal situation, says NDP leader

Provincial NDP Leader Alison Coffin says she is not surprised by the findings of the auditor general's report released Thursday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Provincial NDP Leader Alison Coffin says the findings of Auditor General Julia Mullaley's annual report are not surprising, warning of a mounting debt and a spending problem within government.

"A thing like this doesn't happen overnight; this takes a very long time to manifest," Coffin told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "This is just another year saying much the same thing. We still have lots of risk in our forecast."

Coffin said there is a lack of diversification in the province's economy, with revenues largely coming from the province's oil sector, and "a disconnect in messages" from the provincial government as potential risks.

"If you look at basically what was presented in the budget in the fall fiscal update, they're saying we have a surplus," Coffin said. "But that surplus is an artificial surplus, because it's counting all the money that we're going to get for the next 20 years from the renewed Atlantic Accord and Hibernia revenues.

"So, we're actually in debt by about $900 million if you back that off from this year, which is an awful lot of money."

According to the AG report, the provincial government will have to reduce its spending by over $570 million a year as soon as possible to balance the province's books.

Coffin said there are things that can be done to tackle this, but added the province is left vulnerable to a dependency on the price of oil, and other things out of Newfoundland and Labrador's control.

"We continue to depend on them, which means that we don't have a lot of control over our destinies," Coffin said.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie weighed in on Mullaley's lastest report, which he said "exposed the colossal failure of leadership by this Liberal government, which has no credible plan to provide a light at the end of the tunnel."

"Now in their fifth year in office, the Liberal government that promised growth has instead made things worse through gross mismanagement," said Crosbie in a media release.

Osborne has hope

Before the auditor general's report was released, Finance Minister Tom Osborne was in Ottawa with his provincial and federal counterparts.

He was one of three provincial finance ministers, along with those in Alberta and Saskatchewan, to call for an expansion of fiscal stabilization from the federal government.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne says meetings in Ottawa with Federal Minister Bill Morneau were productive. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

"The parameters around the fiscal stabilization program are antiquated," he told The St. John's Morning Show. "The fiscal cap has been there for about 30 years, which is what kept our funding low. So we've asked for a number of changes to modernize that program and be more reflective of situations such as our province."

Osborne said he left a productive meeting with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who Osborne said recognizes the province's fiscal situation.

"I do feel hopeful. We had very positive discussions," Osborne said.

As for the auditor general's report, Osborne said it's well known there are many risks in the forecast for the province's economy.

"There's no news there."