NDP Leader Alison Coffin files for recount in her former district

NDP Leader Alison Coffin announced her court challenge of the election results in her former district on Thursday afternoon. (Alison Coffin/Twitter)

NDP Leader Alison Coffin has filed for a vote recount in her former district, according to a tweet from Coffin's account Thursday afternoon.

"I was at the courthouse today to file papers for an official recount of the results for St. John's East - Quidi Vidi," the tweet reads.

Coffin, who lost her seat to Liberal John Abbott by 53 votes on Saturday, had foreshadowed the legal challenge in her post-election speech over the weekend.

"There are already speculations about court challenges waiting on the steps of the Supreme Court," she said then.

The party has previously expressed concern over the election's handling. In a letter sent to Elections NL chief Bruce Chaulk on March 12, NDP president Kyle Rees wrote that "there are an unprecedented number of ballots deemed spoiled so far."

Elections NL denies that claim, but total turnout was the lowest in provincial history.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador, 48 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 10-week election that saw a bumpy last-minute shift to mail-in voting.

Coffin was one of two opposition leaders to lose a seat. Former PC Leader Ches Crosbie stepped down as head of the party Wednesday, after Liberal John Hogan usurped his spot representing the Windsor Lake district.

CBC News has requested an interview with Coffin's campaign office and the party.

