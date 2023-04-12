Codroy fire department tied up facing string of grass fires

This grass fire in the Codroy Valley area burned on Tuesday morning, and was the latest in a string of grass fires at the time. Two more fires have since burned in the area, bringing the total to seven reported grass fires since April 4. (Brian-Eileen Osmond/Facebook)

Members of the Codroy Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to their fifth grass fire in the last seven days on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a grass field in the Cape Anguille area at around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, located just outside Codroy. Fire chief Brian Osmond says 10 firefighters fought to control the blaze, which was moving toward a local residence.

"I'm guessing probably two to two and a half acres of grass field was burnt," he told CBC Radio Tuesday.

Crews in the Codroy Valley have been busy with grass fires. At least nine grass fires have been reported since March 23, including seven grass fires since April 4. Four of the fires are in the same general area, Osmond said, and two of them were reported in the same location in St. Andrews.

Osmond says they're not sure who starts the fires, and wouldn't elaborate when asked if he thought the fires were being intentionally started.

"The majority of these fires that we have, I call them unknown fires, because there's usually nobody around them when we get there. So we don't know how they got started or who started them," he said.

Reports of the fires have been sent to the local forestry office for investigation, but Osmond says he isn't sure why the fires would be set. He believes it could be an urban myth that lighting dead grass allows it to grow back greener, but says people need to think about their actions before they do something that dangerous.

"It doesn't help the grass out, and it doesn't help us out. Cause we've got to respond to the calls, and when we do respond to them that means our equipment's tied up for something that's not necessary," he said.

"And if something happens at the same time then we've got to make a decision where we go, and that's not good."

Osmond says the fires have been reported before the start of the province's usual fire season that begins in May, and expects this year to be busy when it comes to fire calls.

He hopes government can announce the beginning of fire season in forestry district 14m, which covers much of western Newfoundland including the Port au Port Peninsula, Stephenville and the Codroy Valley, early — which would allow people to be fined for setting illegal fires.