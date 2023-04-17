Code of conduct adopted by Corner Brook city council

City Hall in Corner Brook is home to the council chambers of Corner Brook city council. (CBC)

Corner Brook city council has adopted a new code of conduct, settling a matter that had become a source of controversy and even led to the expulsion of a city councillor from council chambers.

The new code was adopted by council late last month, on March 27, after more than a month of indecision, tension and debate.

The City had missed a deadline of March 1 which had been set by the provincial government, requiring all municipalities to have a code of conduct in place by that time.

More than 90 per cent of municipalities in the province had met that requirement by the deadline, according to an emailed statement from the Department of Municipal and Provincial Affairs.

In Corner Brook, however, successive council meetings revealed opposition to a proposed document prepared by staff and the city's lawyer and, in late February, a majority of council had voted against the proposal.

When the matter came back to the table in mid-March, debate became so heated that Jim Parsons, mayor of Corner Brook, had councillor Charles Pender removed from council chambers.

Two weeks later, all of council was back in chambers and a newly-developed code of conduct was presented to council, which passed unanimously.

Mayor Parsons told CBC this week that council essentially went back to the drawing board by taking a template provided by the provincial Municipal Affairs department and making edits to that.

"It's very similar. The language is different," said Parsons. "I don't think it's ideal, but I think it's good enough."

Jim Parsons is the mayor of Corner Brook. (Submitted by City of Corner Brook)

Moving on

Parsons said he believes the root of the problem in adopting a new code of conduct was not so much the code itself, but the process of debating and making suggestions in a public council meeting as opposed to hashing things out behind closed doors, as councils in the past had been in the habit of doing.

Parsons said he believes that taxpayers expect transparency, and that closed-door meetings should be the exception rather than the rule.

"Generally we should be doing our business in public," said Parsons.

The mayor said he believes that, with this new document adopted, council can move on at last.

"I think the majority of council doesn't want to talk about council. They want to talk about the city, Corner Brook, and talk about the things that we want to see in our city rather than the mechanics of a council, the legalities of it, and the process," said Parsons.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador