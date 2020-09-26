'A solid old place': A Land & Sea archival special from Change Islands
Not every wedding gets to have a six-musket salute.
From 1981, Dave Quinton travels to Notre Dame Bay
Even by 1981, there had been a lot of change in Change Islands.
We're happy to bring you this two-part archival special of Land & Sea, in which host Dave Quinton headed to Notre Dame Bay.
There were still memories then of the age of sail, but change was afoot.
This two-part Land & Sea with Quinton also illustrates how crews from Change Islands sailed to Labrador in the race to fill their schooners holds with cod.
There's a celebratory end of the series with a community wedding that garnered a six-musket salute.
