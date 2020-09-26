'A solid old place': A Land & Sea archival special from Change Islands

Even by 1981, there had been a lot of change in Change Islands.

We're happy to bring you this two-part archival special of Land & Sea, in which host Dave Quinton headed to Notre Dame Bay.

There were still memories then of the age of sail, but change was afoot.

This two-part Land & Sea with Quinton also illustrates how crews from Change Islands sailed to Labrador in the race to fill their schooners holds with cod.

There's a celebratory end of the series with a community wedding that garnered a six-musket salute.

Subscribe to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's YouTube channel to watch more Land & Sea episodes from the archives, as well as nightly newcasts from Here & Now and other programming highlights.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador