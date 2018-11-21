Farmers saddened by end to week-long search for Coco the cow

The tale of Coco the cow, the wandering bovine who jumped her fence in Conception Bay South before spending a week on the lam, has come to an unfortunate end after the animal had to be put down.

"It was really hard. It was something that we reared," said Louise Scott, who owned 1,000-pound Coco with her husband Barry.

"At least, I know where she's to and she's not going to hurt anyone else."

On Nov. 8, the black Angus and another of the Scott's cows were out in the field when Coco refused to come in the barn for supper. She hopped the fence in one clean jump.

After searching for a week, Barry Scott received a call from someone who spotted Coco in their backyard.

Barry and Louise Scott are a farming couple from Conception Bay South. Coco the black Angus was to be used for milk and cream for the family, Barry Scott says. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

"I wanted to tranquilize her — get a rope on her so I could bring her back in the barn," Barry Scott said.

"But it never worked out that way. So, the story went downhill from there."

Looking for a new cow

Officials with wildlife put two tranquilizer darts in Coco, he said, but she wasn't going down.

"The vet said [the two darts] would put down two moose, and she didn't even [slow down]," Barry Scott said, adding she travelled through the woods and down a trail before wildlife told the Scotts they'd have to put her down.

Barry Scott said the meat wasn't able to be salvaged because of the tranquilizing darts.

They couple, who say they received a lot of unfounded flack on social media after Coco went missing, are still scratching their heads as to why she wouldn't come home.

"Maybe when she got out loose and all the people and cars around ... she might have snapped. But I can't say."

The Scotts say they will be looking for a new cow after Christmas.

With files from Gavin Simms and the St. John's Morning Show

