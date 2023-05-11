Chased up a utility pole, this cat came down to earth with a purrfect jump

When Coco, a three-year-old orange tabby, was chased up a utility pole Monday in Dildo, N.L., a lot of work went into getting him down. But he decided to do it himself and leapt to safety — even as a Newfoundland Power crew was on its way to rescue him.

They say cats always land on their feet, and Coco the orange tabby proved it can happen even from a great distance when he leapt off a utility pole in Dildo, N.L., on Monday.

Alice Reid, the owner of the three-year-old cat, had noticed a dog running around her yard Monday when she got a call from her husband asking if Coco was around. After looking around the house, she realized he was outside — and had scurried to the top of a utility pole to seek safety.

Coco began crying out for help, Reid said, and was up on the pole for about an hour. They tried using a ladder to get closer and coax him down.

"We couldn't reach him — he was way out of reach. We tried a board on the ladder, and he tried a few times himself to get down but he was too afraid," Reid said Tuesday.

Reid ended up calling Newfoundland Power, which eventually sent a worker up the pole to retrieve the cat.

That's when Coco took matters into his own paws and hurled himself off of the pole, likely landing in a nearby bush.

"He was down in the trees. I really didn't see him until he took off," Reid said. "There's bushes and that there, but I'm not sure where he landed because it happened so fast. And he just took off running."

Coco was recovered and is back home enjoying sleep and treats in perfect health — although Reid said he likely used one of his nine lives.