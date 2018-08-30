Musician sounds alarm about 'tremendous upswing' in cocaine use

A St. John's musician is sounding the alarm about the prevalence of cocaine in the city's nightlife scene, saying that she's seeing more people using the drug than ever before.

"I've never seen as many musicians, and as many service industry workers as well, and people who are out in the bars in the nighttime," said Colleen Power, a singer-songwriter who has spent decades on the Newfoundland music scene.

Power says she can't explain the "tremendous upswing," but she's seen the negative effects of the drug on people she knows.

"They have no money," she said, "they're going away to nothing, they can't go anywhere without it."

That experience tracks with what Eastern Health nurse Karen Singleton has seen over the last decade.

Ten years ago, cocaine users coming to Eastern Health's Recovery Centre for treatment were an "anomaly," explained Singleton.

"Now, roughly two-thirds of the people who come into the recovery centre have used cocaine, are using cocaine, or are coming in primarily for cocaine. Which is really significant. There is a huge spike," she said.

Why is it happening?

Less clear is exactly why cocaine use has grown in recent years.

"It could be a trend, it could be a fad, it could be that we're only reaching New York Studio 54 status in the 80's now in Newfoundland," said Power. "I don't know, and I don't know where people are getting the money to buy it."

Singleton has similar questions. She says one theory connects a spike in cocaine use with the province's oil boom in the early 2010's.

After decades on the St. John's music scene, Colleen Power spoke out in a passionate Facebook post about the risks of cocaine use, which she says has grown to levels she's never seen before. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

"We would see initially people coming back from the mainland who were using a lot of it. And then very soon, once the oil and the money kind of followed suit here in Newfoundland, boom, it was here."

The economy may have slackened now, she said, but that hasn't led to a corresponding drop in use.

Tackling the problem

After seeing what the drug has done to her friends, Power was moved to write a Facebook post asking for users to admit to themselves that cocaine could kill them.

"I think it's evident that there needs to be more support systems put in place," she told CBC. "I'm not a teetotaller, but I wouldn't mind seeing more bars with zero-tolerance policies."

One bar taking steps in that direction is Valhalla, in downtown St. John's.

At Valhalla, a St. John's bar located in a well-known pocket of bars called 'the deck', employees will ask dealers to leave and may refuse to serve alcohol to people they think are high. (John Pike/CBC)

"If someone is dealing cocaine, and I see it, we will escort them, tell them they have to leave," said Valhalla bartender Kristle Earles

"If someone appears to be under the influence of cocaine or MDMA or any kind of upper, we'll give them water, we'll try to get a gauge of where they are."

Earles says she thinks other bars downtown could do much more to clamp down on people dealing and snorting coke in their establishments.

"Some bars just feel like it's a personal problem, and it has nothing to do with them. I think we should all get together, have a huge meeting about what we can do to make it safer for everybody."

Health impacts

Eastern Health says cocaine use comes with a host of risks, intensified by the fact that it's almost impossible to know what the drug has been cut with.

"We have people who are using primarily cocaine who have overdosed and when they've gone to the hospital, opiates have shown," said Singleton. She said she's even seen cocaine cut with a de-worming agent meant to be used on farm animals.

Sharing straws or paper or polymer bills to snort drugs can lead to infections and viruses like Hepatitis C, she said.

Nurse Karen Singleton says few people realize how many risks come with cocaine use, and that the drug is too frequently dismissed as a party drug without consequences. (John Pike/CBC)

In 2017, CBC also reported on a spike in patients under the age of 40 suffering from heart attacks because of cocaine use, which causes the heart to spasm.

For her part, Power remains extremely concerned for people she knows who are addicted.

"The chemicals and things that are being used in the cocaine … I mean, I don't even know if its real cocaine," she said.

"If the trend is going to continue on the upswing, I can't see anything good coming from it."