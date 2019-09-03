Cocaine fuelled employee's $63K fraud from Corner Brook non-profit group, court hears

The former director of the Corner Brook Downtown Business Association wrote cheques to herself on the association's account, cashed them, and used the money for cocaine, which was sometimes consumed in the office, provincial court heard Tuesday.

Nicole McKinnon, 31, gave a tearful apology in court after the details of her defrauding the non-profit group of more than $63,000 were read into the public record ahead of her sentencing next week.

The court heard that McKinnon's fraud occurred over the course of seven months, beginning in April 2018 until November of that year, ending when McKinnon confessed to the mayor of Corner Brook and a city councillor what she had done.

The 14 counts of fraud totalled $63,557.24, and as Judge Wayne Gorman noted, represented "an enormous amount of money" to the volunteer group, which has been on hiatus since the fraud was reported to police.

I fed my sadness with drugs. I don't want to do that anymore. - Nicole McKinnon

McKinnon, the sole employee of the association, pleaded guilty to those charges, among others, earlier this summer.

She began an emotional statement by offering apologies to the association, the city, the lawyers and judge as well as her family, before calling her crimes "an ignorant mistake."

"I regret it every day," she said.

Even after her initial arrest, McKinnon continued to commit crimes, including a series of six smaller thefts in July and August 2019 from such Corner Brook businesses as Dominion, Lawtons and Walmart. She also breached conditions for her release, such as her curfew, landing her in and out of police custody.

McKinnon said the regret and denial she suffered from defrauding her employer led to continued drug use, and the need to steal to support her addiction.

"I fed my sadness with drugs," she said. "I don't want to do that anymore."

Crown wants money repaid

McKinnon, a mother of two young children, vowed to get help for her addictions, as her 10-year-old was old enough to grasp what was happening.

The Crown is asking for McKinnon to repay the money taken from the business association, a 12-month jail sentence, and two years of probation, which comes with a range of other conditions.

Defence lawyer Courtney Mills said having to pay back the $63,000 will hurt McKinnon's rehabilitation efforts, something she said was already underway as McKinnon has sought counselling and applied for school. The defence is seeking a conditional sentence to be served in the community.

Sentencing next week

In a victim impact statement submitted in court Tuesday, the downtown business association stated its volunteers had experienced stress and anxiety as a result of the fraud, its reputation has been damaged, and the future of it is in jeopardy.

McKinnon, who has no prior convictions, will be back in court Sept. 9 for sentencing.

McKinnon has pleaded not guilty to attempting to defraud another volunteer board member of money, and using that member's credit card.

She has a trial date set for late October to deal with those charges.

