Possible propane leak at Mount Pearl store sends workers to hospital

As many as five employees of Coastal Outdoors in Mount Pearl have been taken to hospital for observation after a possible propane leak, according to the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

The leak was noticed at the building on Topsail Road before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Capt. Tony Renouf says firefighters responded to the suspected leak, but didn't detect any gas.

"When we arrived on the scene, the building was vented. We did use our gas detector to check the surrounding area for propane, but we didn't find anything at the time that we arrived."

Capt. Tony Renouf says employees were taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's for observation. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Renouf said three to five Coastal Outdoors employees were taken to the Health Sciences Centre for observation.

He said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Occupational Health and Safety will take over the investigation of the incident.

