Conservative victory in Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame still not certain as lead narrows

From left, NDP candidate Jamie Ruby, Liberal Scott Simms and Conservative Clifford Small. (CBC)

Nearly 24 hours after federal election polls closed Monday, the riding of Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame still doesn't have a representative in Ottawa.

Conservative candidate Clifford Small's lead on Liberal incumbent Scott Simms shrank early Tuesday morning, as election workers continue to count votes.

As of 4 p.m. NT, Small was leading Simms by 569 votes. Small had 47 per cent of the vote, while Simms had 45 per cent. NDP candidate Jamie Ruby had seven per cent of the vote with 2,171 ballots marked in his favour.

Simms called Small to concede on Monday night, but walked that back Tuesday, saying he's waiting to see the final results.

The final result will come down to the 2,134 mail-in ballots that Elections Canada is processing. The agency is expected to begin reporting mail-in ballot results at 4:30 p.m. NT.

It isn't clear when counting will finish, but chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault previously said it could take two to five days for Elections Canada to verify and process all special ballots.

If Small wins the race, he will be the first Conservative MP elected in Newfoundland and Labrador since 2011. Simms has won every federal election in the riding since 2004.