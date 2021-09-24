Conservative Clifford Small wins Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame

Clifford Small is the first Conservative candidate to win a federal seat in Newfoundland and Labrador in a decade. (Clifford Small/Facebook)

Conservative candidate Clifford Small has defeated Liberal Scott Simms in the riding of Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, winning by 264 votes, according to the CBC Decision Desk on Friday.

Small is the first federal Conservative candidate to win in all of Newfoundland and Labrador since 2011.

In an interview with CBC News on Tuesday, Small said he was "confident" he would win the race, even as his lead on Simms, who has been the Liberal MP for the riding since 2004, began to shrink.

The final result was ultimately determined by the 2,134 special ballots counted in the days following the election.

Small emerged with 47 per cent of the vote with 14,925 votes, while Simms had 46 per cent with 14,661 votes.

NDP candidate Jamie Ruby had 7 per cent of the vote with 2,261 votes.

Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame is now the only riding in Newfoundland and Labrador without a Liberal MP; however, Conservative vote share also grew in other parts of the province in the 2021 federal election.

Small grew up in Wild Cove, White Bay on the Baie Verte Peninsula. He has opened three Smitty's restaurants, although on Tuesday he said he would consider selling them if they conflicted with his role as an MP.

"First and foremost, my new job is to be the MP for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame and to be the voice that they elected me to be," he said.

On Tuesday, Small cited Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's message as key to his success.

"I think that our leader's message really resonated, especially in these rural parts of Newfoundland and Labrador," he said. "I can see the support growing as we go forward because our leader is so relatable to the people of this province."

CBC has asked Small and Simms for comment.

