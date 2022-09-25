After Fiona, some of Newfoundland's coastal mayors worry about what's next

The aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona in communities like Port aux Basques has coastal mayors around Newfoundland worried about what could happen to their towns. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

When Deanne Hickman, the mayor of Fortune, on Newfoundland's south coast, saw the pictures of the destruction wreaked farther west by post-tropical storm Fiona, she realized it could happen to her community too.

"When you live on the coast, you look at that and you think, 'Oh my goodness, that could be us,'" she told CBC News in a recent interview.

Coastal communities all over the island are thinking along those lines following Fiona, with mayors trying to ready their towns for any potential natural disasters.

"Years ago, this wasn't something that our town had to think about," Hickman said. "It was unheard of, a hurricane coming to Fortune. Now it's pretty much a yearly event."

She said there hasn't been much weather-related damage in her community yet but she's concerned that certain parts of their coast are at risk.

"The coastline will erode. With the changing weather patterns, storms are getting bigger, winds are getting higher, waves are getting bigger."

She said there is a particular street in danger of being washed out, as well as a number of stages for fish harvesters. The biggest concern though is the docking area for the ferry to St-Pierre-Miquelon, an international border that she said needs more protection. She worries any potential repairs needed in the future will be a huge expense.

Deanne Hickman, mayor of Fortune, is concerned that a Fiona-like storm surge could wreck the docking area for the ferry from St-Pierre-Miquelon, seen here. (Josée Basque/Radio-Canada)

"These projects come with very big price tags," Hickman said. "We've got millions of dollars' worth of infrastructure for the ferries that travel back and forth. One big storm surge could be devastating."

Cost weighs heavy on the mind of other mayors too, such as Shears Mercer of Brigus on the Avalon Peninsula. He said his community hasn't seen much damage yet either, but low-lying houses have been flooding more often. With the tides getting higher, he's worried for the homes in their path and he wants to get ahead of the problem.

"It will take a lot of money to do so but it's the only way. Instead of letting it become a major problem, we're trying to fix the small problem first."

Mercer has been focused on installing larger culverts throughout the town to improve water flow during heavy rain events. However, he feels the community isn't doing as much as it could, simply because they can't afford all the upgrades.

Brigus Mayor Shears Mercer is trying to replace all the culverts in his town to avoid situations like the one pictured here, where a heavy rainfall in 2020 flooded the town, washed out roads and ruptured culverts. (CBC)

"The sad reality is the government doesn't want to spend any amount of money on small communities," Shears said, referring to both the provincial and federal levels of government. "It's very, very difficult."

Brenda Biggin, mayor of Parson's Pond on the Northern Peninsula, also feels like government isn't doing enough to protect her community. She said a cemetery is at high risk of being washed out.

"It's not very far from the ocean, and every year it's getting closer and closer. We're talking about people that have been buried there for over 100 years," Biggin said. "With the water coming that close to it, if it comes any closer, we're going to actually lose those graves into the ocean."

After informing the provincial and federal government about the problem, Biggin said, material was dredged out of a brook and added to the coastline near the cemetery. However, she feels more could be done to slow the erosion. The cemetery isn't her only concern; Biggin said the shoreline near the community's main highway — Route 430 which connects Deer Lake to St. Anthony — is also eroding.

"This highway is definitely going to wash out," she said.

Brenda Biggin, mayor of Parson's Pond, is fearful that the main road connecting her community to the rest of the island could suffer a washout, like the one pictured here that cut Port aux Basques off from the rest of Newfoundland in 2021. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Biggin said the tide is already pulling out sand from under the road and if the highway does wash out, the ocean will then connect to a pond on the other side of the roadway. If that happens, she said, the highway will have to be rebuilt in another location

"We're going to be in deep, deep trouble."

Biggin said both the federal and provincial governments need to do more to stop it from happening.

"We're a very small community and the actual cost to do some of these things is beyond our means. So we're depending on government to actually come and help us," Biggin said. "The small communities got to have the help of governments in order to get it done."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador