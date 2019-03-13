Coast Guard gets 9 new skimmers to clean oil spills in Atlantic region
Environmental Response unit has doubled staff, stockpiled equipment since 2016
The ever-growing Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response team unveiled a new piece of equipment today, which will replace aging tools used to clean oil spills.
Nine new skimmers have arrived at the Northern Atlantic headquarters in Mount Pearl, to add to a warehouse full of equipment for containing and cleaning pollution.
"It's extremely important," said senior response officer Bruce English. "Our fleet is our biggest asset in the event that we have a spill."
The rigs are made by a Canadian company in British Columbia and are designed more for inshore spills, English said.
The skimmer has an attachment like a brush that rotates in the water, picking up oil.
As the bristles spin, they are raked over by a mechanism similar to a comb, that separates the oil and moves it into a holding chamber. From there, it is sucked out into a holding tank.
Aside from the brush, there are two other attachments for collecting different types of oil.
In rare and perfect conditions, the skimmers can collect about 63,000 litres of oil per hour.
Latest investment in spill recovery
The new tools are the latest addition to the Environmental Response unit in Donovan's Industrial Park.
Since 2016, the team has doubled in size, to 22 full-time staff members and two student workers.
It's all part of the Oceans Protection Plan — a $1.5-billion investment by the federal government in the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard.
"The biggest thing for me is to see the revitalization and modernization," English said. "New equipment, new people, new training. It's very exciting to be part of Coast Guard these days."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.