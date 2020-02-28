Coast guard warns snowmobilers to steer clear of icebreaking operations

The Canadian Coast Guard is warning snowmobilers to steer clear of icebreaking operations.

The superintendent of ice operations, Brad Durnford, said a coast guard icebreaker will be operating in Humber Arm for the next several weeks, making it dangerous territory for people on snowmobiles.

"The track that an icebreaker leaves behind, it's mostly water," he said. "[Snowmobilers] could end up in the water, they could end up hitting a piece of ice that could damage their snowmobile."

<a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> An example of what happens behind an icebreaker when steaming in towards Corner Brook. This was from 2015. Cracks can extend outwards from the track for quite some distance. <a href="https://t.co/K0bicVQH80">pic.twitter.com/K0bicVQH80</a> —@BradDurnford1

Durnford said the water an icebreaker leaves behind can persist for a couple of days.

"Keep a very, very safe distance.… Cracks can extend out a long, long way from where the icebreaker actually is," he said.

We've had to stop several times over the years because [snowmobilers] were coming too close. - Brad Durnford

Durnford said it's not unusual to see snowmobilers getting too close to icebreaking operations.

"We'll even sound a horn and try to get them to move away. We've had to stop several times over the years because they were coming too close," he said.

"We didn't want to put them at risk, so we stopped and waited for them to leave before we started going again."

With the Kamutik W and cargo ships scheduled to be moving through Humber Arm over the coming weeks, Durnford said there will always be a track going through the ice.

"Please stay far, far away from the track as possible.… It's for your own safety," he said.

