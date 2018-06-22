4 people safely rescued after abandoning fishing vessel off St. John's

Four people are safe after their rescue from a life-raft after abandoning their fishing vessel that caught fire off the coast of St. John's Friday night.

The crew members of the Challenger Traveler were rescued by a supply vessel, following a prompt rescue response that included two coast guard vessels, a helicopter and half a dozen fishing boats.

An emergency team from the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's led the rescue, with support from resources in Halifax.

A distress call came from the 20-metre vessel shortly after 8 p.m. when it was 160 kilometres off the coast of St. John's.

A public affairs officer with the Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) had told CBC News that the position of the life-raft was known, but that contact had not yet been established.