Skip to Main Content
4 people safely rescued after abandoning fishing vessel off St. John's
New

4 people safely rescued after abandoning fishing vessel off St. John's

Search and rescue crews have found four people who went into a life-raft because of a fire on board their vessel.

Fire on board the Challenger Traveler prompted evacuation to life-raft

CBC News ·
A distress call came from the 20-metre vessel shortly after 8 p.m. when it was 160 kilometres off the coast of St. John's. (David Horemans/CBC)

Four people are safe after their rescue from a life-raft after abandoning their fishing vessel that caught fire off the coast of St. John's Friday night. 

The crew members of the Challenger Traveler were rescued by a supply vessel, following a prompt rescue response that included two coast guard vessels, a helicopter and half a dozen fishing boats. 

An emergency team from the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's led the rescue, with support from resources in Halifax.

A distress call came from the 20-metre vessel shortly after 8 p.m. when it was 160 kilometres off the coast of St. John's. 

A public affairs officer with the Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) had told CBC News that the position of the life-raft was known, but that contact had not yet been established.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us