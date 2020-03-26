DRL Coachlines suspends cross-island service over COVID-19 concerns, low ridership

A bus service between St. Johns and Port aux Basques that has operated mostly uninterrupted for a quarter-century has been suspended as ridership plummets and revenues evaporate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DRL Coachlines owner Jason Roberts pulled his buses off the road Wednesday morning, saying he was fearful for the safety of his employees, and concerned about growing red ink as losses are mounting for the privately owned service.

"It was not an easy decision," Roberts told CBC on Thursday morning from his Triton home.

"I had people calling the office yesterday crying, saying, 'I need to go home. I just finished work where I am. I got laid off and I have no way to get home.' So it was with great sadness we made the decision that we did."

22 employees laid off

The action resulted in the layoff of 22 employees, said Roberts, and the disappearance of a service that has been a mainstay for more than two decades.

DRL Coachlines started providing a daily bus service in 1996, with motor coaches starting out each morning in St. John's and Port aux Basques, and transporting passengers across the island along the Trans-Canada Highway.

It replaced the CN Roadcruiser bus service, which was heavily subsidized by the federal government.

With very few exceptions, mostly owing to poor weather, the DRL bus service has operated every day of the year ever since, without ever receiving any government aid, said Roberts.

But with strict public health policies now in place limiting the number of passengers on the bus to just 14, and a sharp drop in ridership anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts said he was losing between $5,000 and $6,000 each day.

More important, he said, there was growing concern among his employees about their own health and safety because of the risk that someone with the disease could board a bus.

"You don't know, starting in Port aux Basques, someone coming off the ferry if they were screened on the other side. You don't know if we could have carried them or not," he said.

Roberts described a recent situation in St. John's in which a visibly ill passenger boarded a bus, wearing a medical gown and face mask. The other passengers were uncomfortable, he said, and the person agreed to leave the bus.

Bus service deemed essential

Roberts said he's been in discussion with the provincial government about possible assistance, and is prepared to restore service if financial and health and safety concerns are addressed, with, for example, modifications made to better protect drivers from the potential spread of the virus.

The bus service was deemed essential by public health officials, and Roberts said he's willing to make financial sacrifices to keep it operating. But he says government has to play a part as well.

He said the city-owned Metrobus public transit system in St. John's is heavily subsidized, with children under the age of 12 now riding for free.

Roberts said there seems to be a double-standard outside the metro area.

"It really makes me look at where we stand," he said.

