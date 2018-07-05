Softball coach 'floored' that team with 2 girls benched in St. John's tournament

A Conception Bay South softball coach says he is "floored" tournament organizers told him his under-12 team could not participate unless the two girl players didn't play.

"I couldn't believe that in this day and age that they would rather sit 11 kids and not let them participate in a tournament because we had two girls," Barry Smith said.

How can you just have it for boys? - Barry Smith, softball coach

Forty-six teams are participating in the 38th Annual Constable William Moss Memorial Softball Tournament that runs until Friday, July 6 in St. John's and Outer Cove.

But the Fighting Squirrels are not one of them.

Smith said he heard rumblings his team was going to be rejected, so he said he spoke with an organizer.

"They led me to believe that they would accept the team. So I was very surprised that when I did submit the roster and they said we would not be able to play," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Thursday.

No co-ed teams

The tournament has both a girls and a boys division for the U14 and U16 divisions — but the only U12 division is for boys.

One of the tournament organizers, Ross Crocker, told CBC News that co-ed teams are not accepted for the event at this time.

"We were after turning down, I think, a few other associations with the same type of request," he said.

Crocker said organizers try to put players on other teams if necessary, but doubled down on the current status of "we have a boys division and a girls division."

The Fighting Squirrels aren't playing in the 38th Annual Constable William Moss Memorial Softall Tournament. (Submitted )

"We do everything possible to get them a game of ball. Some things work out, some things don't," he said.

"Going forward we will having to be looking at certainly an under-12 girls division."

That's not good enough, argues Smith.

"How can you just have it for boys? ... I think the kids should be able to decide if they want to play with the boys, regardless," Smith said.

Team is sticking together — on the sidelines

Smith said he organized a meeting with players and parents and told them the two girls wouldn't be able to play and they could enter a nine-member all-boys team.

"Nobody was interested in that. They said, 'We are a team, we will remain as a team,'" he said.

Smith said he is speaking out now for a couple of reasons.

One is because there are other tournaments this summer that he hopes his co-ed team can participate in.

My decision to bring this out in the public [is] so this doesn't happen again. - Barry Smith

But the second reason is a bit more personal.

His young daughter saw softball players playing this week and was confused.

"She said, 'I thought you said girls were not allowed to play,'" Smith recalled.

"I said, 'You listen here, that's not the way it is.' And that was my decision to bring this out in the public and have it addressed — so this doesn't happen again."