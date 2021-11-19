With land secured, N.L.'s first co-housing project picks up steam

Newfoundland and Labrador's first co-housing development project is moving forward, as its organizers hope to depart from a traditional model of living and showcase a new one built on community, equity and accessibility.

Fifty-eight acres of scenic, rolling farmland and forest in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is now owned by Co-Housing Newfoundland and Labrador. The group's vision is to build about 30 homes on the land, a 3,000-square-foot common house with communal kitchen, dining, co-working and play areas, along with farming and natural areas.

"We're just trying to demonstrate that this is a really cool way of developing. It uses the land better. It's more democratic," said Wendy Reid Fairhurst, the co-founder and managing director of Co-Housing N.L.

Co-housing — a blend of private homes with shared spaces, collectively owned and managed by the people who live there — originated in Denmark in the 1960s. It's neither gated community nor commune, although it mixes aspects of both.

"It's a bit of a shift in culture, a shift in, like, your whole worldview of thinking about housing," she said.

In Reid Fairhurst's view, co-housing is the opposite of car-dependent, sprawling suburbia.

"What gets built actually meets the specific needs of who's going to live there," she said.

"As opposed to just, you know, building things on spec that get bigger and bigger and bigger, because profit is the driver. Here, making something we want to live in for the rest of our lives is the driver."

The co-housing group owns 58 acres of land in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, with plans to develop 30 homes on the property. (Tara Barker Photo)

An emphasis on community is sprinkled throughout co-housing designs. The homes and shared spaces are meant to be walkable, accessible and grouped close together to encourage relationships to build.

"There's a science behind how you make friends. And if you have constant interactions and there might be little conversations, but if you have them consistently, at the end of the day, like, you've got enough built up social capital that you end up with as friendship forming, even when you didn't mean to," said Reid Fairhurst.

"And that's kind of what we're intending to be intentional about."

Hurdles and hopes

This is a big step for Reid Fairhurst's big dream.

In 2014, she was working and raising her kids as her husband worked away for months at a time. "I started feeling pretty isolated, pretty car dependent if I wanted any social life," she said.

That loneliness spurred her into deep thinking on co-housing, an idea she'd first been exposed to as a university student. She brought together a few friends with the same interest and by 2018 was having regular meetings about it. But a lack of business skills to navigate the collective ownership model with banks and insurance tanked that project, she said. In the wake of that, she took time off to complete a graduate degree in social enterprise to school herself on the skills needed to help a future project take off.

The second time around, things are progressing rapidly, particularly with the purchase of the land in the summer of 2021. "This is probably the biggest milestone," she said.

Atlantic Voice 26:10 Atlantic Voice: Newfoundland's First Co-Housing Development We’re going to beautiful Portugal Cove outside of St. John’s, Newfoundland with Wendy Reid Fairhurst and her husband Kyle. They take Angela Antle on a tour of a 57-acre farm that will soon become Newfoundland’s first Co-Housing development. What is Co-Housing? It’s not a gated community nor is it a commune, but it does share some elements of those two models. 26:10

Co-housing has its hurdles: the buy-in cost can be high. Reid Fairhurst estimates a typical co-housing unit costs about $350,000 at the outset, although she said monthly bills tend to be lower as those bills are pooled among many. The Portugal Cove model is hoping for funding to make 30 per cent of its units affordable ones to lower-income households.

"We're hoping to make sure that this thing becomes a little bit more culturally diverse, a little bit more income-diverse than other co-housing groups have been able to achieve in North America," she said.

There's also the time commitment needed. Co-housing projects are developed and run by committees of people who live there, and getting them off the ground is a particular strain on people's time and energy.

"We've been looking at social enterprise as a tool to alleviate that sort of time crunch," said Reid Fairhurst, with the plan to potentially hire staff to deal with some of the startup workload.

The group held a virtual public meeting and an open house on the land in early October.

"We've had a lot of interest," she said.

"We need to get all those people kind of more details now, like the next level of details, and then figure out our membership structure."

There will be a trial period of membership to make sure co-housing is the right fit for applicants, she said. About 10 families are in so far, and Reid Fairhurst is already looking to the future, after this development is built.

"How do we make this model a Canada-wide thing that is done in a way that is affordable? That's kind of like the next mission after we do this, as like our pilot project, and we've achieved some level of affordability," she said.

"How do we go deeper and how do we go national?"

