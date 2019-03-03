'Co-gendering' in acute-care rooms coming to St. Anthony hospital

Labrador-Grenfell Health is introducing a co-gendering policy which could see men and women sharing the same room in the hospital in St. Anthony if no other option were available.

"In extreme cases, where we are at full capacity and we need to ensure that patients have access to an acute-care bed, we would put a male and a female adult in the same room. That would be when there are no other options," Heather Brown, the health authority's CEO, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

She said Labrador-Grenfell Health is the last regional health authority in the province to adopt this policy.

There's no plan for any downsizing at all. - Heather Brown

Rumours about changes to the Dr. Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony have been swirling in the area for weeks, and even prompted the creation of a Facebook group called Save Our Hospital Action Committee.

There were concerns the number of beds would be cut, that acute-care beds would be converted to long-term beds and that the obstetrics unit will be converted in to a medical surgery and acute-care unit.

Previous to Brown's interview with Newfoundland Morning, the health authority declined numerous requests from CBC News to clarify but issued a statement saying there were no plans to convert or cut beds, nor were there plans for men and women to share rooms on the maternity ward.​

Brown said she believes the rumours may have stemmed from a misunderstanding about the co-gendering policy.

No plans to cut beds, says Brown

Debbie Forward, president of the Registered Nurses' Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, told the Northern Pen newspaper that staff at the hospital were told by management that there would be a change in beds, but Brown told CBC News the number of beds isn't shrinking.

"There's no plan for any downsizing at all."

A number of community consultations planned throughout the Northern Peninsula beginning Monday, she said.

"This is one piece of the work we're doing to help determine the needs of our population," she said.

"We really encourage people to try to make it out. We want to hear about people's concerns and how they feel we can continue to work together to meet the needs of the population and look at the broader perspective of health of the community and all of the determinants of health."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador