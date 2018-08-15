Case closed after close call between iceberg and oil platform

Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore industry regulator is satisfied that all findings from its investigation into a near miss between an iceberg and an oil platform have been addressed, according to a final report released Wednesday.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board report is about a close call March 29, 2017, between an iceberg and Husky Energy's SeaRose FPSO, when Husky decided, for financial reasons, not to disconnect the structure.

The report released Wednesday also notes Husky leadership did not follow its ice-management plan, which was also incomplete.

Production suspended

"The board's expectation is that all operators reduce risks to levels that are as low as reasonably practicable and place the highest priority on worker safety and environmental protection," said today's release.

Production at the SeaRose was suspended in late January as a result, and after that suspension was withdrawn the C-NLOPB released a policy on the public disclosure of incidents with an additional section added to ensure that notices of non-compliance and orders to comply will be posted publicly, the release said.

C-NLOPB chair and CEO Scott Tessier also shared the board's regulatory oversight and inquiry, as well as information learned from the incident, with the International Regulations Forum during its annual general meeting in June.

The regulator released a public incident bulletin Mar. 30, 2017, and a notice of non-compliance as well as an order to comply with Husky's ice management plan on Apr. 7 that same year. After the submission of a final report from Husky on Apr. 27, 2017, the board launched a formal inquiry into the incident on May 9.

Operations at SeaRose were then suspended on Jan. 17 of this year, resuming on Jan. 26 when the suspension was withdrawn.

Production numbers released

The daily production and certified monthly production numbers from Jan. 17, 2018, the date Husky was ordered to suspend SeaRose operations, to Jan. 29, 2018, three days after the suspension was lifted, have been released "in the interest of transparency and the public interest," the release said.

According to that information, production gradually decreased and came to a full stop, which Husky says was in accordance with its suspension plan, and then restarted Jan. 29.

As part of the required regulatory oversight of production, computer generated metering systems that measure well information are monitored daily, the release said, and monthly certified production reports are available on the board's website.

