C-NLOPB asks judge if it can hold onto 'weak link' items seized in SeaRose spill probe

New court filings obtained by CBC News shed some light on the continuing investigation into a spill that saw 250,000 litres of crude flow into the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of kilometres off Newfoundland last fall.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) wants a judge to grant an order allowing the regulatory agency to hold onto items seized when a search warrant was executed in March.

"The seized items relate to the investigation of the offence alleged and to the belief that the separating of the weak link was the point at which the crude was released," noted the application, which was filed on Wednesday.

The investigation is proceeding under provisions of the Atlantic Accord legislation prohibiting anyone from causing a spill. The Accord governs the province's offshore.

C-NLOPB conservation officer Darrell Gover — the lead investigator — filed an affidavit in support of the request to hold onto those "weak link" components related to a subsea connector in a crude oil flow line.

"How and why the weak link separated is relevant in determining how the spill occurred," Gover wrote.

The C-NLOPB's application is scheduled to be in court next week.

According to Husky Energy, this connector is the culprit. (Husky Energy)

The regulator wants permission to hold onto the seized items for another nine months, up to March 2020.

"Analysis of the components of the weak link needs to be done in a systematic manner to determine how and why the weak link separated," Gover wrote in his affidavit.

"The C-NLOPB is in the initial stage of having the analysis done … by the National Research Council of Canada."

That "systematic" analysis and associated testing "takes quite some time to conduct," Gover noted.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Husky Energy indicated that its investigation into the cause of the spill is ongoing, and it does not intend to challenge the C-NLOPB's application to extend custody.

The C-NLOPB declined comment, citing the ongoing probe.

Incident occurred in mid-November

The back-to-back spills happened within an hour of each other in mid-November last year, at Husky's SeaRose production facility, or FPSO, in the White Rose field about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

Bad weather led Husky to shut down oil production at White Rose, and the spills happened a day later, when production was in the process of resuming. The company said a subsea flowline connector failed near the South White Rose Extension drill centre.

Husky Energy provided this graphic showing the red Skandi Vinland vessel, the blue Maersk Detector vessel, a fixed-wing plane and an aerostat balloon. All were on hand for a March mission to recover a faulty connector believed to have caused a large oil spill. (Husky Energy)

Questions have been raised about the decision to restart. Waves were recorded at 8.4 metres — about 28 feet — at the time of the incident.

In March, Husky recovered the faulty connector, in a tricky operation that involved remotely-operated underwater vehicles.

According to a March 19 media release from Husky, the connector components were brought to the surface in a basket and placed on board the support vessel Skandi Vinland.

A day later, on March 20, the C-NLOPB executed the search warrant for the recovered components after the Skandi Vinland returned to port at Bay Bulls.