C-NLOPB hands Exxonmobil OHS violations connected to incident on Hebron platform

The C-NLOPB has handed Exxonmobil Canada a non-compliance notice connected to an incident on the Hebron platform last month. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board has handed ExxonMobil Canada a notice of non-compliance following a near miss incident involving a flying rod that could have killed workers on the Hebron platform last month.

The incident was reported May 28 following maintenance on a crane. The work involved the use of a hydraulic pin puller that failed, which turned the puller rod into a projectile. The 6.8-kilogram rod flew about 19 metres across the deck, struck a handrail, and fell 21 metres, landing on a walkway below.

At the time, the C-NLOPB said the incident could have killed someone.

The board released the findings of their review on Friday, finding the puller rod faced loads above its yield rating. Four attempts to pull the pin also exceeded the rated capacity of the hydraulic jack, which resulted in the pin fracturing.

The review found the procedure for pulling the pin was done without necessary information to ensure it could be done safely, like not including the capacity limits for equipment or understanding the maximum safe operating pressure . It also found that step-by step instructions weren't provided.

A non-compliance order was also issued to KCA Deutag, who handles drilling operations and platform maintenance.

Both sides are required to preform an audit to find failures and gaps in management and a review of all equipment and training protocols, which must be submitted by Sept. 30.