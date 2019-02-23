Crews quickly extinguish CNA fire

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at College of the North Atlantic in St. John's Friday night.

Platoon Chief Rick DeHann told CBC the blaze was discovered by personnel inside the campus building on Prince Philip Drive.

Firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m., and found flames from floor to ceiling. Crews fought the fire from both inside and outside a second floor classroom.

A fire at the College of the North Atlantic in St. John's was extinguished rapidly last night. Here's video from the scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/W8KwIAfnYv">pic.twitter.com/W8KwIAfnYv</a> —@CBCNL

DeHann said crews had the fire out "within minutes."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador