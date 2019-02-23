Skip to Main Content
Crews quickly extinguish CNA fire

Platoon Chief Rick DeHann says fire broke out in a 2nd floor classroom on Prince Philip Drive campus

CBC News ·
St. John's Regional Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the College of the North Atlantic campus in St. John's Friday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at College of the North Atlantic in St. John's Friday night.

Platoon Chief Rick DeHann told CBC the blaze was discovered by personnel inside the campus building on Prince Philip Drive.

Firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m., and found flames from floor to ceiling. Crews fought the fire from both inside and outside a second floor classroom. 

DeHann said crews had the fire out "within minutes."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause.

