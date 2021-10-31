Skip to Main Content
Jet donation will serve as major tool for teaching next generation of airplane engineers, says CNA

The jet, donated by Bombardier, is a special piece of Canadian aircraft history, and will soon be a major teaching tool for students in the community.

'This is magnificent. What a wonderful gift,' says aviation program director

College of the North Atlantic's newest teaching tool hits the runway

8 hours ago
A private jet, donated by Bombardier, will soon be a major teaching tool for students in Gander. 2:14

The College of the North Atlantic's Gander campus recently got a big donation for its students — a private jet.

The jet's not for commuting, however. Donated by Bombardier, the jet is a special piece of Canadian aircraft history, and will soon be a major teaching tool for students in the community.

Learn more about the first ever Learjet 45, and how it will help teach a new generation of aircraft maintenance engineers, in the report above from the CBC's Garrett Barry.

With files from Garrett Barry

