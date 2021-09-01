Here's how to recognize the signs of classroom bullying

As another school year kicks off, it can be an exciting time for many children. The reality, however, is that many others dread it. John Dinn of CMHA-NL offers advice about the signs and solutions to bullying in schools. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

As another school year kicks off, it can be an exciting time for many children. The reality, however, is that many others dread it.

John Dinn, workplace mental health coordinator of the Canadian Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador, is offering advice to both students and parents about how to best recognize the signs of bullying, along with solutions and resources for students.

The discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: First off, what are some signs that parents or caregivers could look for indicating that their child may be a victim of bullying?

A: There's a lot of different signs that you might notice in someone you might not even [realize] are tied to bullying. You might see some self-esteem issues or shame. School performance may start to decline. Children who experience bullying may feel overwhelmed, depressed and anxious. You might see some difficulty concentrating or an inability to focus.

They may also start to avoid school, or be reluctant to go to school. Maybe they complain of [illness] like headaches or stomach aches. You might see a loss in friends or a shift in their friends.

Maybe they start to spend more time with themselves or in their own room. If a child is going to a new school, that could also put them at risk where they don't have their familiar support system [with] their classmates.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who suspects that their child is being bullied?

A: If you're a parent, you want to try to manage your own emotions first. Stay calm and project the reassurance to your child that you're there to protect them, and their safety and well-being is your focus.

You probably want to gently elicit some information from the child as to what's going on, [get] names and facts. A child may be reluctant to talk about it at first, so you might want to tread gently and not escalate the issue for them.

Let them know you know you're there to support them, but encourage them to act first. Come up with ways that they can problem-solve themselves. Is there someone they could speak to at the school? Of course, you have to assess the severity of the situation. You want to keep open communication with your child, [as] you may have to become involved.

Maybe you could role play some scenarios with your child as to how to deal with the situation. You may have to consider appealing to the other parents. You may have to approach the teacher and work your way up to the administrator if it's something that persists.

At the end of the day, you want to assure your child that they're not alone. Check in regularly and show your support. Let them know they can talk to you about it. A lot of times a child is very embarrassed by the situation, so you don't want them to take it on by themselves.

Dinn suggests rather than being a bystander, students should use their voice and be an 'up-stander' when they witness bullying. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Q: Bullies often work with an audience, which can feed into the embarrassment. What can people of all ages do to be better bystanders?

A: I would suggest the term to use now is 'up-stander.' To be an 'up-stander' is to be someone who is a proactive bystander. Instead of ignoring the bullying, help the child that is being bullied. Tell a teacher, coach or the school counselor. Maybe even go with them. Support them. Help talk to an adult. Use your voice. Be a friend to the victim. Don't join in and ostracize the person. Lead the victim away from the situation.

Don't repeat rumours or harmful messages. Tell the bully calmly to stop. Be aware of bullying policies in schools. Refuse to be a bystander. Don't join in on the situation.

