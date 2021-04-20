Labrador salmon lodge pleads guilty to 3 charges in guide's death

Raymond Green was an avid outdoorsmen and a renowned guide at the Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge in Cartwright. (Phoebe Davis/Facebook)

A Labrador salmon lodge has pleaded guilty to three charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the 2018 drowning of one of its guides.

Cartwright resident Raymond Green died after his boat capsized while he was working for Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge on the Eagle River.

Two tourists from the United States, who had also been thrown overboard, were rescued.

The charges against the company included failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers where reasonable; failure to prevent an employee from safety hazards; and failure to supply a risk assessment for evacuation or rescue.

Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge initially faced a total of six charges. Three were withdrawn, as was one charge against lodge supervisor Norman Lethbridge.

Sentencing will take place on April 28 and 29 in Port Hope Simpson.

Located in Cartwright, Cloud 9 is popular with salmon fishermen and wilderness enthusiasts from across North America.

Green was remembered as an avid outdoorsman, and a renowned guide at Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge. His wife of 31 years, Phoebe Davis, said at the time: "He loved to read, he was an intellectual person as well as an outdoor person. He loved to hunt and fish and drive around and play with his grand kids and drink a few beers with his buddies."