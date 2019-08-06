Underwear-making workshop comes to St. John's... for a brief time
Pick your design, your fabric and learn how to create your own undergarments
Have you ever wanted to be able to design and make your own underwear?
Well, now you can.
Fashion designer Jenny Ambrose is in town from Victoria, B.C. to hold a workshop at the Anna Templeton Centre in St. John's to teach you how to create and sew your own undergarments.
"That's where my passion lies, showing people that they don't actually have to go shopping for underwear anymore," Ambrose told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.
"If you're already a sewer it's a great way of using up smaller pieces of fabric so that you're actually using every piece possible. ... There's lots of very exciting things happening in the world of underwear."
Ambrose has been teaching, designing and making underwear for about a decade. She's married to a Newfoundlander, and the couple spends their time on both sides of the country.
All about texture
Ambrose began her career by designing dresses, but said branching out to other garments was necessary to make a living.
When she partnered with another B.C. clothing designer who was already making undergarments, she knew she was onto something.
"We collaborated and joined forces for a few years. So, through that I learned how to make underwear and ended up kind of completely going in that direction — making an about turn," she said.
Men's, women's, children's and unisex designs are things Ambrose can teach her students how to craft, out of the creator's chosen material.
Bamboo cotton is a favourite for Ambrose.
"You wouldn't want to use something that's too scratchy or something that's too thick," she said.
Looking ahead
Ambrose is looking for other projects to incorporate into her repertoire as well, such as bras.
She said she recently completed her first one-week course with Bra Maker's Supply in Hamilton, Ont.
"This is an area I'm beginning to explore and it's very exciting," she said.
"I call bra making my new superpower."
Part one of the $120 workshop in St. John's was held on Monday, and part two runs on Friday. Previous sewing machine experience was required, and participants had to buy their own pattern and materials.
Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.