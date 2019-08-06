Underwear-making workshop comes to St. John's... for a brief time

Jenny Ambrose is in St. John's to teach a workshop on how to design and sew your own underwear. (CBC)

Have you ever wanted to be able to design and make your own underwear?

Well, now you can.

Fashion designer Jenny Ambrose is in town from Victoria, B.C. to hold a workshop at the Anna Templeton Centre in St. John's to teach you how to create and sew your own undergarments.

"That's where my passion lies, showing people that they don't actually have to go shopping for underwear anymore," Ambrose told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"If you're already a sewer it's a great way of using up smaller pieces of fabric so that you're actually using every piece possible. ... There's lots of very exciting things happening in the world of underwear."

Ambrose has been teaching, designing and making underwear for about a decade. She's married to a Newfoundlander, and the couple spends their time on both sides of the country.

All about texture

Ambrose began her career by designing dresses, but said branching out to other garments was necessary to make a living.

When she partnered with another B.C. clothing designer who was already making undergarments, she knew she was onto something.

"We collaborated and joined forces for a few years. So, through that I learned how to make underwear and ended up kind of completely going in that direction — making an about turn," she said.

Ambrose began her journey into underwear after meeting and partnering with another B.C. clothing designer. (CBC)

Men's, women's, children's and unisex designs are things Ambrose can teach her students how to craft, out of the creator's chosen material.

Bamboo cotton is a favourite for Ambrose.

"You wouldn't want to use something that's too scratchy or something that's too thick," she said.

Looking ahead

Ambrose is looking for other projects to incorporate into her repertoire as well, such as bras.

She said she recently completed her first one-week course with Bra Maker's Supply in Hamilton, Ont.

"This is an area I'm beginning to explore and it's very exciting," she said.

"I call bra making my new superpower."

Part one of the $120 workshop in St. John's was held on Monday, and part two runs on Friday. Previous sewing machine experience was required, and participants had to buy their own pattern and materials.

