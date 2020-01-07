Round trip, of the wrong kind: St. John's-bound flight diverted back to Toronto

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to St. John's turned around early Tuesday morning shortly before it ought to have landed, with passengers frustrated to learn the airport's runways were not in good enough shape to accommodate the landing.

The captain on Air Canada flight 1334 flew the plane all the way back to Toronto, leaving some passengers facing lengthy waits to get home.

St. John's International Airport has a longer runway for larger aircraft, but it was closed at the time due to accumulated snow.

Flight tracking software shows the plane turned aorund over Placentia Bay.

Wayne Morris, acting director of operations for St. John's International Airport, told CBC News there were several factors that forced the diversion, including an accumulated snowfall over the last 10 days. As well, Nav Canada needed to have some of its instruments cleared.

"It's a little bit chicken and the egg. If you don't clear the approach, the runway can't be used. But in order to clear the approach you have to close the runway," Morris said.

"The runway that we had available, that had been used since lunchtime yesterday, just wasn't suitable for that aircraft type under those climatic conditions this morning at 4 a.m."

Morris said that in the past, under better conditions, similar aircraft type to the incoming Airbus A330 have been able to land on St. John's International Airport's shorter runway, which was open at the time flight AC1334 departed.

Runway's closure would have been known

Morris said the flight crew would have known that the long runway was closed before departing from Toronto, and ultimately it was the captain's decision not to land in the end.

Flight AC1334 turned back to Toronto shortly before reaching the Avalon Peninsula. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Morris said he isn't sure as to why it took the flight crew so long into its journey to make a decision about whether or not to land in St. John's, but he suspects something as simple as a light snow shower could have deterred the captain from attempting to land on the short runway.

As for only having one runway open on Tuesday morning, Morris said airport staff could only focus their attention on maintaining one runway to make it suitable for operations.

The airport authority said it was able to open the longer runway around 10 a.m. NT Tuesday.

It noted that a 20-member crew has been working 12-hour shifts around the clock since Dec. 23 to keep operations running.

Passengers landing in Toronto were unhappy with being diverted after being just minutes away from their destination in St. John's. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

In a statement, an Air Canada spokesperson told CBC News that the flight was diverted because St. John's International Airport closed its longer runway — which is necessary to land an Airbus A330 — because of weather.

"Returning to Toronto was optimal for customers given the uncertainty of the length of the runway closure," the statement said.

"Passengers from AC1334 were rescheduled on AC690, which was upgauged to a larger Boeing 777 aircraft, or are rescheduled on other flights today. AC690 has departed Toronto and is [en] route to St. John's."

Unhappy travelers

According to John Connors, whose son was aboard the flight, the plane was approaching the Avalon Peninsula when its crew realized it was too big for the active runway, or that there was too much snow on the ground.

"With all this internet stuff today, communication, something is pathetically wrong," said Connors.

He said something is wrong with communication between airports and incoming flights.

He said a simple phone call could have avoided unnecessary passenger discomfort, adding he doesn't understand why the flight couldn't have attempted to land at another airport such as Gander or Halifax.

"To me, somebody should be fired. There should be a shakeup in the system or something," said Connors.

