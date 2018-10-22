Climbing couple hang out for wedding photos on cliff face

One couple who recently tied the knot literally tied a few knots on their big day — with a rock climbing-themed wedding.

Mandy O'Keefe and her husband, Stephen, are both avid climbers, and O'Keefe says everything from the cake to the table markers were climbing-themed. Even the little details were tied in with the theme.

Even the couple's cake was tied in with the climbing theme. (Aamie Gillam/Submitted)

"Stephen, instead of having a flower, had a figure eight knot tied — that's a type of climbing knot," she said.

"My garter had a figure eight knot and I had shoes that my friend made and she actually drew on them — two climbers."

Stephen O'Keefe wore a figure eight knot when he tied the knot. (Aamie Gillam/Submitted)

When it came to wedding photos, O'Keefe said she wanted to do something different. She and her husband got pictures taken at Wallnuts Climbing Centre in St. John's in their wedding attire.

We repelled down and got some awesome shots. - Mandy O'Keefe

O'Keefe also reached out to Greg Locke, an avid climber and photographer, and the couple got more photos done outside on a cliff face in Flatrock.

"We repelled down and got some awesome shots by the water on the rock," she said.

O'Keefe roped in photographer and fellow climber Greg Locke to take some more photos after the wedding. (Greg Locke/Submitted)

O'Keefe said it was Stephen who started climbing first, and he convinced her to give it a try.

"He was like, 'Come with me, you'll like it,' and I was like, 'No, I won't,'" she said.

"I just went in with him just to appease him ... and liked it more than him at points."

The climbing couple also hung out at Wallnuts Climbing Centre in St. John's to get a few photos. (Aamie Gillam/Submitted)

She was hooked, and eventually start climbing three or four times a week.

"I just fell in love with it," said O'Keefe.

"You don't have to be super strong … and it's problem solving, it's just fun. Anyone that hasn't tried it needs to because it's just a fun activity to do."

She said the couple plans to keep on climbing together, and will hopefully go on a few climbing trips together.

With files from On the Go

