Protesters brave double-digit wind chill to march for climate change
Fridays For Future movement inspired by activist Greta Thunberg
People are once again taking to the streets in St. John's to demand action on climate change, organized by the Fridays for Future group.
Friday's event is smaller than the massive march held in the capital city on Sept. 27, which drew thousands of people — and was a youth-driven event.
The route is the same as the previous rally, with people gathering at Memorial University's clock tower mid-morning — braving subzero temperatures with a double-digit wind chill — and walking to Confederation Building.
The Fridays For Future group is a local branch of the movement started by activist Greta Thunberg in August 2018, according to the organization.
More than 150 countries have participated in Fridays for Future events.
Taking their message to <a href="https://twitter.com/GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OnTheGoCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OnTheGoCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZuON9smqcR">pic.twitter.com/ZuON9smqcR</a>—@CBCFrancesca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.