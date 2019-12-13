Protesters brave double-digit wind chill to march for climate change

People are once again taking to the streets in St. John's to demand action on climate change, organized by the Fridays for Future group.

Friday's event is smaller than the massive march held in the capital city on Sept. 27, which drew thousands of people — and was a youth-driven event.

The route is the same as the previous rally, with people gathering at Memorial University's clock tower mid-morning — braving subzero temperatures with a double-digit wind chill — and walking to Confederation Building.

The Fridays For Future group is a local branch of the movement started by activist Greta Thunberg in August 2018, according to the organization.

More than 150 countries have participated in Fridays for Future events.

Taking their message to ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovNL</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysForFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysForFuture</a> in ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/OnTheGoCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OnTheGoCBC</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZuON9smqcR">pic.twitter.com/ZuON9smqcR</a> —@CBCFrancesca

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador