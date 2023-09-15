'Will you hear our words?': Climate change protesters rally in St. John's

Sophie Shoemaker is a first-year MUN student and one of the organizers of Friday's climate change protest led by Friday For Future St. John's. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)

Sophie Shoemaker didn't mince words when they held up a microphone to rally Memorial University students Friday ahead of a march to Confederation Building to protest an oil-producing province's climate policies.

"No more coal, no more oil, keep your garbage in the soil," Shoemaker chanted with dozens of participants in a protest organized by Fridays for Future St. John's.

"We deserve to be able to be young and carefree," Shoemaker told demonstrators. "And it is immoral that people in power have put the weight of climate change on our shoulders. I am protesting today to save my children from the burden that has been forced upon myself."

Shoemaker and other organizers focused on several issues, including a demand that the government of Newfoundland and Labrador stop subsidizing fossil fuel production and exploration.

They also want a permanent end to the deepsea Bay Du Nord megaroject, which its proponents have temporarily put on hold.

WATCH | Students push N.L. government to end subsidies to oil companies: Sharp messages abound as students take environmental rally to Confederation Building Duration 3:17 Fridays for Future St. John's supporters marched from Memorial University's clock tower to Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature, demanding an end to subsidies for oil companies.

Demonstrators also want the government to invest heavily in renewable energy projects, led by communities in the province.

Finally, demonstrators — many of whom were MUN students — are demanding that the university divest its holdings in fossil fuels. This would include pensions and other financial investments would not include companies that profit from fossil fuels.

"There are already 12 universities in Canada that are already divesting or having plans to divest," said Shoemaker. "But right now, MUN has no plan in place to divest and that is just not acceptable for us."

March moves from MUN to legislature

The event attracted not only students, but also professors, young teenagers, political parties and others.

They gathered at the foot of MUN's clock tower to march to Confederation Building, holding sighs and shouting pleas for climate action.

Protesters for climate change started their walk at Memorial University's clock tower and headed to Confederation Building. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)

"We have watched throughout our lifetimes as the planet has literally changed in front of us," said Hannah Findling, a manager for Travel Bug and the Bee's Knees stores, which closed for a few hours to allow employees to join the march.

"We see how it's going to continue unless we can hold lawmakers accountable and put policies into place that will actually make a meaningful difference," she said.

Findling said she doesn't believe lawmakers are even listening.

"I wish that I had a different answer, but I don't think they are listening. It's much, much easier to stick to the status quo, take the money and talk about profits," Findling said.

WATCH | Student Nicolas Keough on why young activists are demanding a carbon-neutral future: Pushing against carbon: We asked this organizer why students want an end to an oil-based economy Duration 1:43 Nicolas Keough is a computer engineering student who volunteers with Fridays For Future St. John's. He told us why he supports what's called a "just transition."

Dan Smith, who joined the march, said he is happy to see so many people coming to support the cause.

"The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has to stop subsidizing oil and gas. It's truly disgusting how much money we give to an industry that is destroying the planet," Smith said.

At Confederation Building, demonstrators listened to speeches, performances and poetry.

"As you dig more oil, you dig us all a grave," said one protester, accompanied by soft music as she read her poetry.

"Will you hear our words, before it's too late? What's within your grasp, is the course of our fate."