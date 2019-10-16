Recognize the climate emergency, residents and councillor urge St. John's city council

A petition from residents, coupled with a motion from a city councillor, brought action on climate change to the forefront of St. John's city council's Tuesday night meeting.

The petition was organized by the groups Social Justice Co-operative NL and Green New Deal NL, which estimated it was signed by about 800 St. John's residents.

"By putting this forward, we're asking the government to not only declare a climate emergency, but then also act accordingly," said Rachel Webb Jekanowski, one of the petition organizers.

"We're asking government to step up."

Many of the signatures were gathered at the Sept. 27 climate strike, which saw thousands of people march from Memorial University to Confederation Building, and petition organizers said they wanted to keep up that pressure for change.

"We basically wanted to kind of use some momentum coming off of the most recent climate strike," said Travis Inkpen, who also helped organize the petition.

The federal government declared a climate emergency in June.

Climate strikes were held across Canada and the globe on Sept. 27, including this one in St. John's. (Renee Ryan/Twitter)

Councillor calls for change

On Tuesday, Coun. Ian Froude also put forward a notice of motion, to ask council to recognize climate change as an emergency for the city, a motion he said will be debated at a future meeting.

"It will firstly recognize climate change as an emergency and urgent area of necessary action, and set a course for our sustainable plan," said Froude.

I think the city definitely has the ability to act in a more sustainable way. - Travis Inkpen

Climate change was a major motivator to run for municipal politics in the first place, he said, as "one of the, if not the biggest issue facing our planet."

If approved, Froude said the motion would allocate the required staff attention to climate change, and urge the public to help address the issue.

"It puts that lens, that layer of questioning on the decisions we make," he said.

More transit, not drive-thrus

The petition organizers want the city to consult with local groups, the community and scientists to plot a sustainable way forward, and the petition organizers had a laundry list of ideas to lower emissions.

"Better fund our public transit systems. Getting cars off the road or just reducing the number of cars on the road, and moving toward better pedestrian systems, better bikeways, and more fully funded bus routes will do a huge amount," said Jekanowski.

Council recently came under fire for approving two new drive-thrus on Kenmount Road, and Inkpen hoped there would be more discussion on the topic in the future.

"I think the city definitely has the ability to act in a more sustainable way," he said.

Froude, who was absent for the drive-thru vote, said that issue is now before environmental experts and an inclusion committee.

The climate change petition will be debated at the Oct. 28 council meeting, according to the Social Justice Co-op.

