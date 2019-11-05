Motion to recognize climate change emergency passes unanimously in St. John's

City councillors voted unanimously in favor of Counselor Froude's motion. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Councillor Ian Froude presented a motion stating that the city should officially affirm a climate change emergency in St. John's at November 4th's city council meeting.

The motion, which called for climate change to become a priority for the city, was passed unanimously by the council.

It was paired with a petition signed by members of Social Justice Co-operative N.L. and Green New Deal N.L., two local activist organizations.

The official title of Froude's motion was "Establishing Climate Mitigation and Adaptation as a Strategic Priority of the City of St. John's," and it included relevant information about the realities of climate change. The motion drew a considerable crowd.

'I think this is huge'

The motion was proposed by ward four counselor Ian Froude. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"The motion ensures that we, on an urgent timeline, have a plan in place with clear targets of 2030 and 2050 around our emissions," said Froude.

"There is no detailed sustainability plan currently in place and that's one of the actions that comes out of this motion."

Councillor Wally Collins, like all of his peers, voted in favour of the motion.

The gallery mainly filled up for this evening’s meeting. More since the pic was taken. Most here b/c of the motion recognizing a climate emergency. <a href="https://t.co/misB5FOZqA">pic.twitter.com/misB5FOZqA</a> —@adamfwalsh

"I'm here nearly 15 years now. We are out there doing a lot toward this… but, like you said, there's still room for improvement," he said.

City councillors weren't the only ones in the room who supported the motion. Alice Ferguson-O'Brien is a 15 year old student at Holy Heart high school, and she was in the audience for the proceedings.

"I think it is huge. We are going to be so disproportionately affected by this compared to any of the other generations that were here tonight. It affects us, it's going to affect our children and our adulthood more than anyone else's," she said. "Youth really do care about climate change."

An important issue for youth

Hannah Baker, left, is a first-year student at Memorial University. Alice Ferguson-O'Brien, right, is a 15 year-old student at Holy Heart high school. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Hannah Baker - an 18 year old student at Memorial University - was there as well.

"It was really amazing just hearing everyone stand up and say, 'I'm definitely going to support this,' and seeing everyone support it," she said.

"It was definitely great knowing that council believes in what we stand for and are going to take action against climate change."

