All schools closed in metro St. John's until Feb. 26 as COVID-19 outbreak swells

The NLESD said Wednesday it is cancelling all in-class instruction for K-12 schools in the metro area. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

All schools in the St. John's area will close Thursday for at least weeks, amid an explosive outbreak of COVID-19 in the metro region.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District announced Wednesday afternoon that it is suspending in-class instruction and extracurricular activities for all schools in the St. John's metro area, as well as those in Bell Island, Mobile and Witless Bay.

The board said its decision comes on the advice of public health officials.

Students will remain at home from Feb. 11 to Feb. 26.

However, teachers are required to report to schools and begin online instruction, beginning Thursday for high school students, Friday for intermediate students and Monday for primary students.

Here's a list of schools. Corrected list just issued by NLESD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19nfld?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid19nfld</a> <a href="https://t.co/ym51I8gD1q">pic.twitter.com/ym51I8gD1q</a> —@CBCNL

Almost 100 people have been confirmed positive in the region since Monday, with many of those infected under 20 years old. On Wednesday, shortly after the school board announced its decision, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced 53 cases, a one-day record.

Union had pushed for closures

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced the two-week "circuit breaker" on Tuesday , enacting a host of changes from closing bars and gyms to urging people to limit contacts to their household bubble, in an effort to stem the outbreak.

The province's teachers' union had questioned why elementary and middle schools in the region remained one of the few areas of life untouched by the measures.

"How effective can that circuit breaker be, if we're leaving the primary place where our community come together open?" Dean Ingram, the head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, said Tuesday, prior to the closures.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 7,100 students were already out of class for the second straight day, after 12 schools that serve high school grades in the English school district, as well as one school in the French district, were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has centred around Mount Pearl Senior High.

Two private schools in St. John's had also cancelled their classes for the rest of the week and moved online.

Dean Ingram is president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Ingram said leaving younger grades unaffected made little sense, given the interaction between children regardless of age, from siblings to sports teams. He challenged Fitzgerald's comments in Tuesday's media briefing, in which she said community closures now in effect are meant to protect schools and let them continue to operate.

"I know we protect our schools by protecting our community. I'd argue that we protect our communities by protecting our schools," Ingram said.

Attendance among open schools has been low this week, he said, repeating a pattern the union has watched play out in other towns hit by outbreaks, such as Deer Lake and Harbour Breton.

"Parents are choosing to keep their children home, and I'm not surprised. Teachers are torn as well," he said.

While students at high schools may be out of class, their teachers have had to report to work, with the NLTA pressing that they should have the option to work from home.

Fitzgerald urged employers to do just that on Tuesday.

NAPE president Jerry Earle agreed in an interview Wednesday, saying many of the union members who could work from home — not just teachers — were required to report to their workplaces on Wednesday morning.

"Every worker has to be considered now, in this metro area, to get this under control," Earle said. "These people are not asking to stop working. They're asking to work remotely."

Premier Andrew Furey addressed the direction for teachers to report to schools throughout the closure in Wednesday's briefing.

Furey could not say why teachers could not conduct classes from home.

"This is an evolving situation … I'm sure there will be flexibility," he said.

Learning from last spring

Students have also spoken out since community transmission was confirmed in the St. John's area, detailing their worries and anxieties about a potential return to the classroom.

The entire scenario has a sense of déjà vu, with numbers of active cases and single-day counts paralleling the spring of 2020's initial COVID-19 outbreak. In the face of that, one psychologist said people should take heart from the knowledge gained last year.

"We have been through it, and we know so much more than we did last April," said Dr. Janine Hubbard, adding that testing, PPE and sanitization protocols are now well-established.

Psychologist Janine Hubbard says 'Zoom fatigue' is a real phenomenon and is affecting people as they spend more time on videoconferencing platforms. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

For anyone feeling overwhelmed, she said it could help to take deep breaths, stop "doomscrolling" — the practice of continuing to surf or scroll through bad news online, even though the news is sad or depressing — and chart through lessons learned from last spring.

"Reflect on what went well, what didn't go so well for me. What are the things that, had I known then, I would've done differently? And really take a look at the importance of self-care going forward," she said.

That self-care is all the more important for the high schoolers at the heart of the current outbreak, with many, such as those from Mount Pearl Senior High, being told to isolate away from their families if possible.

Hubbard advised teenagers to watch their social media use, but make sure to take advantage of technology to talk to friends and family.

"Make sure that you are staying connected, but be really careful about rumours, and be really careful about blame and stigma," Hubbard told CBC Radio's St John's Morning Show Wednesday.

"Nobody wanted this. Nobody willingly caused this to happen, but this is a group where that can certainly, you know, spiral if we're not keeping an eye on it."

Hubbard advised parents to talk to their teenagers candidly to fully understand their movements, their contacts and their fears.

"Now is the time to be vitally honest about all of it.… Listen, support, validate, don't judge," she said.

"What they may be really worried about might not be something you think is of major consequence, but for them, it's a big deal."