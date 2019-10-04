Class-action lawsuit against province for sexual abuse in youth homes certified

Former residents of the Newfoundland Training Schools are proceeding with a class-action lawsuit against the government, as it was certified Friday at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In it, the three representative plaintiffs allege they were sexually abused as children or youths in the government-run Girls' and Boys' homes in Whitbourne, and in Pleasantville and Waterford Bridge Road in St. John's.

"We are very pleased that this case was certified as a class-action. Many children were subjected to unspeakable cruelty in institutions that were supposed to protect and educate them," said lawyer Lynn Moore in a news release Friday afternoon.

Moore is acting for the plaintiffs, and said the provincial government consented to her application for class-action certification. That certification is a "major procedural hurdle," she said.

"While we can never undo the harm or take away the pain, we are one step closer to getting compensation for these people," said Moore, roughly two years after starting the class-action process.

A child sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against the Newfoundland and Labrador government has been certified. (CBC)

The sexual abuses were committed by employees, priests and sometimes older children, according to Moore, and included molestation, beatings while naked, and rape.

She said the next step in the lawsuit is noticing — or getting the message about the case to people who were in the training schools.

Once the notice period is up, the case will move to a trial or settlement.

In 2017, when Moore announced her firm would be pursuing the class action, 15 people had come forward in addition to the four representative plaintiffs involved at the time.

Moore said government was aware of the abuses inside the institutions prior to 1955, but did nothing.

Read articles more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador