3 injured at distillery explosion in Clarke's Beach

Three people were injured — with one of them rushed to hospital — in an explosion Friday at the Newfoundland Distillery Company in Clarke's Beach.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

RCMP and crews from both the Bay Roberts Fire Department and the Bay de Grave Fire Department responded to the explosion.

The Newfoundland Distillery Company produces gin, rum and other spirits.

Both parts of the Conception Bay Highway and Main Street in Clarke's Beach have been closed because of the explosion.

"Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area, as traffic congestion is significant," RCMP said in a statement.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador