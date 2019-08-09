Government can keep dollar figures secret in notorious Clarke's Beach child abuse case

It was one of the worst cases of child abuse Newfoundland and Labrador has ever seen, but the public is not allowed to know how much government's negligence cost taxpayers.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner released a ruling on Friday that upholds the provincial government's refusal to give CBC News the dollar figures from three lawsuits settled with the children of a Clarke's Beach woman.

According to the ruling, releasing the settlement amounts would count as disclosing personal information about the victims in this case.

"When the information in [the document] is combined with information from sources otherwise available, the individual can be identified," wrote commissioner Michael Harvey in his first report since taking over the job in July.

Starved, chained and battered

CBC News has been reporting since 2004 on the horrific abuse that children suffered at the hands of their mother in Clarke's Beach.

The woman was eventually convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for abusing two of her daughters.

They were beaten, shackled and left in the cold on numerous occasions. The children were locked away for days at a time without food or water, and left to sit and stand in their own urine and feces.

The children were taken away from the home in 1995, but were returned after government provided her with more than $200,000 in counselling.

At least four of her seven children have filed lawsuits against the government, saying the abuse was allowed to happen due to institutional negligence.

CBC News learned in February that three settlements had been reached.

'Settlement privilege' cited in decision

The Department of Justice and Public Safety refused to disclose the amounts, citing settlement privilege — a concept that does not apply to access to information matters in this province.

CBC News filed a complaint with the privacy commissioner, asking for an investigation.

CBC's position is that the information should be made public because citizens have a right to know how government money is being spent, especially when it comes to paying for mistakes by government agencies.

The mother of several abused children sits in a Harbour Grace courtroom in 2005. (CBC)

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said releasing the information could hamper its efforts to deal with similar lawsuits, be harmful to the "financial or economic interests" of the province, and reveal personal information about the victims.

In the end, the privacy commissioner rejected the first two arguments but upheld the third.

Harvey recommended the Department of Justice keep the settlements private.

CBC News has until Aug. 20 to appeal to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. It's not yet known if an appeal will be launched.

