This Clarenville Christmas tree is all decked out in yarn

H. Ava-Lyn Smith, a Clarenville-based artist, was hired by the Clarenville Farm and Market to yarn-bomb a tree for Christmas, a project she says she began in June. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

It's eight feet tall, green and conical — but it's certainly not your average Christmas tree.

Instead of colourful ornaments and bright lights, this pine is decked out in yarn.

"It's essentially a huge quilt," said H. Ava-Lyn Smith, a Clarenville-based artist and the owner of crochet business Which Craft Canada. "I think it's probably about a king size, maybe, if not a bit bigger."

Smith is the yarn artist behind the large, quilted tree on display at the Clarenville Farm and Market until Dec. 17. She says the market hired her to yarn-bomb a tree for Christmas months ago, so she got to work on her quilted creation far before festive season.

"It's been in my living room since June," said Smith, "so to have it out and on display and the reaction was just fantastic."

Smith says the quilt is made up of more than 100 granny squares — each of which took 20 minutes to complete — connected by dark green yarn. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

The quilt is made up of traditional granny squares, which Smith says are small squares made up of different colours of yarn. The squares on her Christmas quilt are made up of five different colours, which she then connected with dark green yarn to resemble a traditional tree.

Smith estimates her quilt has more than 100 squares, which each took around 20 minutes to make.

"There's a lot more squares than I ever dreamed," said the yarn artist. "It took a lot more work than I thought."

Smith says the entire project took more than 300 hours to complete and took a bit of trial and error to achieve the finished product. She says she started her quilt at the top of the tree and worked downward, asking her partner to double-check how the creation looked along the way.

Underneath Smith's quilted creation is a regular pine tree, pre-lit with Christmas lights. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Underneath the quilted creation is a regular pine tree pre-lit with Christmas lights.

"I had an idea of what I wanted it to look like and I think once it started to look like that, I got more excited," said Smith.

When the festive season ends, Smith says she's unsure what will happen to the yarn-bombed tree. For now, she says she's happy marvelling at the results.

"I wanted it to be perfect, so I think it turned out pretty perfect," said Smith.