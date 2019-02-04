Clarenville hotel fire a devastating blow for local swim team

For more than a decade, the owner of the Wave Hotel blocked guests from using his swimming pool during the prime hours of the day.

It wasn't popular among guests, but owner Alex Balsom was extending a lifeline for the Clarenville WaveRunners swim team.

The hotel, which went up in flames on Saturday, was home to the only swimming pool in Clarenville.

"We're totally devastated," said Byron Carville, the team president. "This is the only facility we've had, and we've been using it for the last 10 or 15 years. It's a tragic loss to the community."

Byron Carville, president of the Clarenville WaveRunners swimming club, says the destruction of the building is 'a tragic loss to the community.' (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are now investigating the fire along with the provincial fire commissioner's office.

Police said a small electrical fire had started and was extinguished earlier on Saturday. All guests were moved to other parts of the hotel as a precaution. Later the same day, the building was engulfed.

Closest pool is nowhere near Clarenville

More than 120 swimmers are waiting for word on whether or not the hotel will rebuild.

The nearest pools are in Gander, Bay Roberts and Marystown — all of which are at least an hour and a half away.

The Town of Clarenville did a feasibility study on building a new pool in 2014. Mayor Frazer Russell said the fire will likely prompt council to take another look.

Frazer Russell, mayor of Clarenville, stands in front of the charred remains of the Wave Hotel's main building. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It might be an appropriate time now to take the dust off that report. It might be a good, appropriate time as well to look at a regional pool. As a municipality, I don't think we have the fiscal resources to go it alone," said Russell, who noted Clarenville has an $11-million budget.

The fire also highlighted another expense for the Town of Clarenville — a new ladder truck for the local fire department. The volunteer station had a good turnout for the fire despite it being on a weekend, but Russell said they might not have had all the equipment needed for such a large fire.

"On Saturday night, maybe a ladder truck would have been a tremendous advantage for us."

The hotel fire is the latest blow to the community, after Barry Group shut down its shrimp plant in 2016 and Burry's Shipyard laid off its workers in 2018. Combined, more than 200 jobs were lost.

Despite the losses, Russell said the community is staying above water.

"We've had several blows, but given our diversified economy we'll certainly survive and we'll have to just put some more effort in now to attracting some more business as well as creating some more jobs in our town, because we've lost considerably lately."

Team thankful for hotel owner

Regardless of where Balsom stands on rebuilding the hotel, the WaveRunners will probably have to find a new home for the summer.

Some members told CBC News they would be committed to driving more than an hour to swim in another pool, if it meant keeping their team together.

An excavator picks through debris at the site of the Wave Hotel in Clarenville. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

With more than 10 years behind them at the Wave Hotel, they are thankful for the time they were given, Carville said.

"Without Mr. Balsam's help, we wouldn't have the club as we have it today."

