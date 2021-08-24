Clarenville swimmers diving head first into competition after 2 years without a pool

Members of the Clarenville Waverunners Swim Club are back in the water after more than two years this month. The team lost their pool in a fire in 2019. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

It's been a long two years for the Clarenville WaveRunners Swim Club, but members say getting back in the pool means everything ahead of a big weekend of races.

The team has been without a place to practice since February 2019, when a fire destroyed the main building of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre — along with Clarenville's only swimming pool.

The team had used the pool for over 10 years before the fire.

Now, after two years off, swimmers are back in the water at the new Wave Hotel to prepare for the upcoming provincial swim meet.

"It's been a challenging few years, and COVID in particular has brought extra challenges for everyone. But so far this season it's been fantastic," Rhonda Hiscock, the club's president, said Tuesday.

"It's a fantastic new facility. And the Wave Hotel have been very generous to allow us to continue sharing it with them."

The group has been operating at the new pool since the first week of July.

Swimmer Lucas Hiscock, 15, said he's eager to compete.

"It feels great to be back in the water," he said.

"I was really looking forward to … swimming with all my friends and that team aspect of swimming. I picked up volleyball and basketball, and I really enjoyed doing those, but I don't think I like them as much as I like swimming."

15-year-old Lucas Hiscock said it's exciting to be back in the pool, and is looking forward to getting back into competition. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Other swimmers, like 10-year-old Hayden Vokey and 16-year-old Jillian Coates, said they were able to get some practice in through pools in their backyards over the past year.

However, both swimmers and their coaches say it's nothing like the real thing.

"The cardio hasn't been as good this year, but they're all getting back into the swing of things," coach Liam Prosser said.

The group lost two full seasons of swimming thanks to both the fire and the pandemic, meaning swimmers like Prosser, 19, lost out on his final years of eligibility to swim competitively at a provincial level.

In order to give those swimmers one last chance, the group is hosting a demonstration to give older swimmers a proper sendoff.

"It's nice to be able to swim again, even if it's a demonstration," Prosser said.

With provincials on the horizon, Hiscock said the team was able to get back into the pool at a great time.

The competition usually welcomes around 500 athletes from across the province, with swimmers of all ages ready to shake the rust off and give it their all.

"The kids have been in the pool every day and they've loved it," she said.

"They're working hard and having fun."