Purchase offer for bankrupt Clarenville shipyard accepted by receiver
BDO Canada not releasing details about proposed sale; deal could be finalized in May
The dormant Burry's Shipyard in Clarenville could have a new owner next month, says the receiver handling the disposal of assets of the bankrupt company.
"We've accepted an offer," Phil Clarke of BDO Canada told CBC News Friday.
Clarke would not disclose the identity of the prospective buyer, the sale price, or what plans the new owner might have for the property.
He did say the deal is expected to be approved within the next month, and that there were multiple offers for the full-service yard by the close of bids on March 1.
"Everything is looking good," Clarke added.
Burry's specialized in machining, fabrication, maintenance and the general refit work for vessels under 650 tonnes, employing 100-plus people at peak operations.
According to documents related to the bankruptcy, the company had annual revenues of roughly $5 million in recent years.
It was at the centre of controversy in February 2018 after a government-owned ferry became stalled on a marine railway at the yard, and government later cancelled the contract for a refit of the MV Gallipoli.
The company attempted to sell the yard last year in an effort to avoid bankruptcy, but those efforts failed with nearly $5 million in debt on its books, with the Business Development Bank of Canada listed as the senior secured creditor.
The yard occupies just under five acres of property on Wharf Road, and includes eight buildings and roughly 200 pieces of equipment, including a marine railway.
BDO was appointed receiver of the assets of Burry's Shipyard in October.
