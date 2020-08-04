Clarenville RCMP nets impaired driver 50 km/h over speed limit with open alcohol, cannabis

RCMP officers caught a speeding driver last week near Clarenville, arrested him for impaired driving and slapped him with several other tickets in the process. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Police in Clarenville arrested a 45-year-old man from Mount Pearl driving 50 km/h over the speed limit while allegedly impaired, along with several other violations.

Clarenville RCMP caught the car travelling 153 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sunnyside last Wednesday. After conducting a traffic stop, the driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving.

Apart from the arrest, the driver was also ticketed for having open alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle, driving with studded tires, and running a stop sign. Police suspended the driver's license and impounded his vehicle.

The driver was released from police custody with a future court date.