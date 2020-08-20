Clarenville father calls for drug crackdown, justice for his dead son

In the wake of his son's overdose death, a father in Clarenville is trying to attract attention to what he says is a lack of police response to an ongoing drug problem in the community.

On Thursday, Jeff Butt led a protest in front of the town's courthouse, with dozens in attendance showing their support in Butt's search for justice for his son, Lucas Lethbridge, while also calling for a crackdown on illicit drugs in the area.

Lethbridge died following an overdose in April, just shy of his 20th birthday. Butt said his son had been studying to complete his high school diploma and had dreams of joining the navy.

"I tried my hardest to protect him from the problems of drugs in this town, and it still got him," Butt said, his voice breaking.

Friends of Lethbridge at the protest said drugs such as opiates, cocaine and LSD are rampant in Clarenville. They held signs with slogans like "enough is enough," with "justice 4 Lucas" written in large chalk letters on the asphalt.

Butt said Clarenville's RCMP detachment has been complacent in the face of what is a growing problem in the community.

"Something is seriously not right with a town that doesn't enforce drug enforcement. There has been no drug enforcement in this town for years. Nothing, with the exception of a car being stopped with small amounts here and there," Butt said during the rally.

"It's time that the police start investigating and charging those people with providing drugs that are killing our family and friends."

Friends and family of Lucas Lethbridge protested on Thursday, calling for police to crack down on drug use and drug dealers. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Calls for charges

Butt said Lethbridge used cocaine the night he died. He had gone into medical distress, said Butt, and those who were with him failed to call for emergency aid.

He's calling for charges of negligence causing death be brought against those who were with his son that night. Butt said he also wants the person who allegedly sold Lethbridge the drugs charged with manslaughter.

Butt hoped Thursday's protest sends a message to local police.

"I'm hoping for the RCMP to see it, to take it more seriously, investigate deaths in peoples' homes and not be complacent about it like they have been," he said.

"Too many people have died in this town over the course of a couple of years and no one was held accountable for it."

The small group of protesters said illicit drug use is rampant in the community. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Tenisha Lethbridge, Lucas' sister, was overwhelmed with the amount of support that poured in from family and friends during the protest.

"I just burst into tears. I know he had a lot friends, but the amount of people that are still supporting him, even after he's gone, it's really overwhelming," she said.

"We were supposed to get old together."

'He should still be here'

Butt said Lethbridge fought against the town's drug problem, and that it was hard to reconcile that with drugs causing his son's death.

He said both he and his son had filed complaints with the RCMP in the past.

"He helped so many family and friends that were involved with the drug problem, and he lost his own life because of it," said Butt.

"I don't think I'll ever heal from it, it's just something I've got to learn to live with... I've spent my whole life protecting my kids, and my son is still dead because of it. He should still be here."

