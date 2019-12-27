Clarenville minor hockey association raising money for family of deceased 10-year-old

The Clarenville Area Minor Hockey Association says it is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a young player from the community, and is doing what it can to help the family.

A 10-year-old boy died Christmas Day after the side-by-side he was a passenger in broken through the ice on a small gully in the town. His father was driving and survived.

He was a student at Riverside Elementary and was part of the minor hockey association.

"At this time our priority is to support the family in whatever possible way we can," said a spokesperson from the association.

"We also have to support our young players, teammates and our first responders who are not only members of the fire department, RCMP, paramedics, search and rescue but are also our association's hockey coaches, referees, volunteers and hockey parents."

A 10-year-old boy who died on Christmas Day in Clarenville was a member of the local hockey association, according to Mayor Frazer Russell. People from all over Newfoundland and Labrador posted photos of hockey sticks by their front doors to honour the boy. (Clarenville Area Minor Hockey Association/Facebook)

People from across Newfoundland and Labrador have placed hockey sticks outside their doors to honour the boy.

"CAMHA is overwhelmed by the show of support from across our province and across Canada for this family by putting sticks outside by their doors."

The child was rushed to hospital as soon as he was removed from the water. He was pronounced dead around 7 p.m.

The association is accepting donations on behalf of the boy's family, and anyone looking to contribute is asked to reach out through email.

