Clarenville intersection closed after crash on busy road

One of the main intersections in Clarenville is expected to be closed for most of Thursday afternoon, after a "serious motor vehicle collision," says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The intersection of Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive was shut down after 12 p.m. Pictures from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles, with one covered by a tarp.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and what their condition is.

Two vehicles sit in the road with heavy damage to both. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton) Manitoba Drive runs into Memorial Drive at an intersection in a busy section of Clarenville. (Google Maps)

