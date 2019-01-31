New
Clarenville intersection closed after crash on busy road
RCMP say the road is expected to be closed for several hours after a "serious motor vehicle collision."
Vehicles collided near Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive
One of the main intersections in Clarenville is expected to be closed for most of Thursday afternoon, after a "serious motor vehicle collision," says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The intersection of Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive was shut down after 12 p.m. Pictures from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles, with one covered by a tarp.
It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and what their condition is.