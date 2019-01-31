Skip to Main Content
Clarenville intersection closed after crash on busy road
RCMP say the road is expected to be closed for several hours after a "serious motor vehicle collision."

Vehicles collided near Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive

CBC News
The entire side of this sedan was removed after a crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive on Thursday. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

One of the main intersections in Clarenville is expected to be closed for most of Thursday afternoon, after a "serious motor vehicle collision," says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The intersection of Memorial Drive and Manitoba Drive was shut down after 12 p.m. Pictures from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles, with one covered by a tarp.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and what their condition is.

Two vehicles sit in the road with heavy damage to both. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)
Manitoba Drive runs into Memorial Drive at an intersection in a busy section of Clarenville. (Google Maps)

