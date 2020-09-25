Police called as Clarenville father continues protests over son's death

The continued protests of one Clarenville father over drugs in the community, and his calls for justice in the death of his son, came to a head Thursday outside the town's courthouse.

Jeff Butt and supporters were in the midst of protesting when an argument broke out with someone not involved in the demonstration. RCMP officers responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.

"There was an altercation at the courthouse this morning and that investigation is continuing," said RCMP Const. Jolene Garland, in a statement. Police provided no details on the incident, or if any charges would be laid.

Butt's son, Lucas Lethbridge, died in April following an overdose. He was just shy of turning 20 years old.

Since then, Butt has been vocal about wanting charges laid against those who were with Lethbridge the evening of his death, as well as against the person who allegedly sold Lethbridge the mix of cocaine, xanax and oxycontin.

"My main goal is to have people held accountable for my son dying," Butt told CBC News Thursday.

Police responded to the scuffle outside the courthouse in Clarenville Thursday around 11:30 a.m. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Butt also wants police to ramp up enforcement around drugs in the community.

He said there has been little crackdown on the growing problem, and said the crime rate is climbing.

"It all goes back to no drug enforcement," he said.

"They need to start doing drug enforcement in this town before more people die, and make those people held accountable and start charging those drug dealers with manslaughter."

Five months on

Candace Penney, a friend of Lethbridge, told CBC News there remains a lot of sadness among friends and family in the five months since Lethbridge died. Penney, holding a "justice for Lucas Lethbridge" sign, said there's also a lot of anger.

"It's been five months and almost nothing has been done," she said.

"It's just really hard, all of us out here, hardly anything being done about it."

Penney remembered Lethbridge as a kind soul and a good person, with justice something he deserves.

Const. Garland told CBC News the investigation into Lethbridge's death is ongoing.

Candace Penney says a lot of sadness remains among friends and family in the months after Lucas Lethbridge's death. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Butt said Lethbridge was working toward completing high school, with ambitions to join the navy before his death.

"That was taken from him because of the drug problem in this town," he said.

"I'll never get to see him accomplish what he wanted to do, and it's heart-wrenching."

Thursday's protest isn't the first Butt has organized, as he and a large group of supporters made their wishes known outside the courthouse in August.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador