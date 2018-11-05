Sexual assault, forcible confinement charges laid in alleged Clarenville High hazing

After a months-long investigation the RCMP has laid serious charges against five young people connected to an alleged hazing at Clarenville High School.

Police told CBC News those charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and assault.

Police began their investigation in December 2017 after the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District received a complaint about a hazing incident.

The district has revealed few details about what happened, saying a sports team is involved but not which team.

According the the school's website, Clarenville High School has about 300 students from Grade 10 to Grade 12.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, people under 18 — like the five accused in Clarenville — who are charged with crimes cannot be named.

Last week, the district acknowledged another hazing complaint, at the tiny Fatima Academy in St. Bride's.

The district says three or more male basketball players "engaged in inappropriate behaviour toward a fourth team member."

Team sports at Fatima Academy have been suspended while administrators investigate the allegations. The district says the players involved will be disciplined.

With files from Rob Antle



Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador